Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou Set for March Clash, Exchanging Heated Words at London Presser

In a fiery press conference in London on Monday, the ‘Knockout Chaos’ event was unveiled, featuring a showdown between former unified world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and former MMA star Francis Ngannou. The clash is scheduled for March 8 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Joshua, ranked No. 2 by The Ring, expressed his readiness and appreciation for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s support, coming off a successful bout in December 2023 against Otto Wallin.

Ngannou’s Boxing Journey

Ngannou, a former UFC Heavyweight champion, transitioned to boxing with a noteworthy bout against WBC titlist Tyson Fury in October 2023. His powerful left hook garnered global respect, setting the stage for his second professional fight against Joshua.

Ngannou vowed to continue defying skeptics and promised an unparalleled challenge for the former unified champion.

The event’s undercard promises excitement, featuring Chinese giant Zhilei Zhang against former world champion Joseph Parker. Additionally, WBC featherweight titlist Rey Vargas defends his belt against Nick Ball. Young lightweight contender Mark Chamberlain seeks the European Champion title against Welshman Gavin Gwynne.

Diverse Undercard Highlights:

Australian heavyweight hopeful Justis Huni aims to make a mark in the flagship division, cruiserweight prospect Roman Fury appears, and local Saudi Arabian junior welterweight Ziyad Almaayouf takes the stage.

The stacked undercard adds depth to an already anticipated clash between Joshua and Ngannou.

