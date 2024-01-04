US Faces Warning of ‘Consequences’ as Houthi Rebels Killed in Red Sea Ship Attack

US warned of 'consequences' after 10 Houthi rebels killed in Red Sea ship attack

Yemeni Armed Forces Issue Threats Following Naval Operation

In a tense escalation, the United States is under threat from Houthi rebels in Yemen after Navy helicopters intervened, resulting in the death of 10 rebels who had attacked a container ship in the Red Sea. The Yemeni Armed Forces have issued a stark warning, asserting that the US will face “consequences and repercussions” for its involvement in the incident.

The rebels targeted the Maersk Hangzhou, prompting a swift response from US Central Command. Navy helicopters from the USS Dwight D Eisenhower aircraft carrier and Gravely engaged the attackers, leading to the destruction of three boats and the death of 10 Houthi rebels. The skirmish occurred after the rebels fired small arms at the ship, and the Navy responded in self-defense.

The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces urged the people of Yemen to be prepared for all possibilities, labeling the US actions as “American escalation” in the region. The statement emphasized the need for vigilance against potential consequences stemming from the incident.

The US Central Command confirmed its intervention, stating that it had received a distress call from the Danish-owned Maersk Hangzhou and subsequently neutralized the threat posed by the Houthi rebels. The rebels, backed by Iran, had previously targeted the vessel with anti-ship ballistic missiles.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, in a declaration, accused the US of committing a crime and called on the Arab and Islamic nations to be prepared for any options to counter the alleged American escalation. The rebels claimed that the naval operation targeted the Maersk Hangzhou, heading to the ports of occupied Palestine, as part of their efforts to support the Palestinian people.

As tensions escalate in the region, the top US naval commander in the Middle East, Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, has warned of the Houthi rebels’ “reckless” attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea. Despite ongoing military operations to counter the threat, Cooper stated that no ships have been hit since the launch of Operation Prosperity Guardian over the past 10 days.