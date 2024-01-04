Finance Uncategorized US Local News US News

Paterson Mayor Launches Guaranteed Income Program, Offers Monthly Support to 200 Residents

By Anuja Potdar
Mayor Andre Sayegh Unveils Initiative Aimed at Alleviating Financial Strain in the Community

In a proactive move to address the economic challenges faced by its residents, Mayor Andre Sayegh of Paterson has announced the relaunch of the Paterson Guaranteed Income Program. The initiative, set to support 200 low-income individuals, will provide a monthly stipend of $400 for a duration of one year.

“Christmas has come early in Paterson,” declared Mayor Sayegh on December 21, highlighting the program’s commitment to offering financial assistance to those in need.

The program garnered overwhelming interest, with over 6,000 applications received, underscoring the widespread economic hardships experienced by the Paterson community. The response reflects a pressing need for financial support, further emphasizing the significance of initiatives like the Guaranteed Income Program.

Mayor Sayegh shared insights from the previous iteration of the program, revealing that recipients predominantly utilized the funds for essential needs such as food, utility bills, and, in some cases, rent. He recounted a poignant experience from a recipient who expressed having a genuine Thanksgiving with her family for the first time, thanks to the program.

Asserting the city’s innovative approach, Mayor Sayegh stated, “I consider Paterson and other cities to be laboratories where we can experiment with innovative ideas to uplift and assist our residents.”

Reflecting on the positive impact, program recipient Lorraine Hicks expressed gratitude, saying, “It’s going to make life a lot easier. I try to do extra things just to earn extra income. I can kind of relax a little bit now.”

The Paterson Guaranteed Income Program draws inspiration from influential figures like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., aligning with the city’s commitment to exploring solutions that enhance the well-being of its residents. Mayor Sayegh envisions that the initiative will contribute to reducing financial stress and improving mental health outcomes for low-income residents.

