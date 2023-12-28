Illinois Babysitter Denied Pretrial Release After Alleged Stabbing of Young Girls

In a disturbing incident that unfolded in Naperville, suburban Chicago, Jennifer Kouchoukos, a 51-year-old woman, stands accused of stabbing two girls aged 4 and 1 while babysitting them. The shocking charges include two counts each of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery to a child under 13, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Gruesome Discovery: Scene Unfolds in Lisle Home

Responding to a call about a suicide attempt on November 17 at the girls’ residence in Lisle, authorities discovered a horrifying scene. Prosecutors and police, in a joint news release, revealed that one girl was found in the kitchen, and the other in a bathroom, both covered in blood. Kouchoukos, also soaked in blood, was present in the bathroom. The victims were initially taken to a local hospital and later transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, having sustained multiple stab wounds in the back and chest. Despite the severity of the attack, both children are on the road to recovery.

Denial of Pretrial Release and Psychiatric Evaluation

DuPage County Circuit Judge Joshua Dieden, considering the gravity of the allegations, granted the state’s motion to deny pretrial release for Kouchoukos. Prosecutors have also filed a motion seeking a psychiatric evaluation of the accused woman. The disturbing nature of the incident prompts a comprehensive assessment of Kouchoukos’ mental state.

Disturbing Scene: Blood-Stained Knives and Intoxication

As authorities processed the crime scene, they uncovered several knives stained with what appeared to be blood, along with an empty bottle of wine and a nearly empty bottle of rum. These details paint a chilling picture of the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack. Kouchoukos, who was released from the hospital on Tuesday, has been transferred to the DuPage County Jail to await further legal proceedings.

DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin expressed the gravity of the case, acknowledging its disturbing nature. Berlin stated, “We are all very grateful that the injuries sustained by the young girls in this case were not life-threatening and that they both appear to be on the road to recovery.” Attempts to obtain comments from Kouchoukos’ attorney were unsuccessful as of the latest update on the case.