FBI Probes Disturbing Threats Against Colorado Justices After Trump Ballot Decision

Online Threats Escalate, Detailing Specific Ways Judges Should Be Killed

In the aftermath of the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to exclude former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot, the FBI is actively investigating a surge in violent rhetoric and threats against the justices involved. The disturbing messages, which include explicit details on how the judges should be killed, have prompted swift action from law enforcement.

FBI spokesperson Vikki Migoya issued a statement confirming the agency’s awareness of the situation and its collaboration with local law enforcement. “We will vigorously pursue investigations of any threat or use of violence committed by someone who uses extremist views to justify their actions regardless of motivation,” Migoya emphasized.

According to NBC News, the threats surged online immediately after the court’s decision was announced. The Colorado Supreme Court had ruled that Donald Trump’s involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot constituted an insurrection, rendering him ineligible for the 2024 election ballot.

The alarming nature of the threats, specifying methods of harm against the justices, has raised concerns about the potential for real-world violence. Authorities are taking the situation seriously and working to identify those behind the menacing messages.

In response to the court’s decision, Trump’s campaign team has vowed to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court. Steven Cheung, a spokesperson for the Trump campaign, expressed full confidence that the higher court would rule in favor of the former president.

As the legal battle intensifies, the FBI’s investigation into the threats underscores the broader issue of the escalating consequences of political decisions in the digital age, emphasizing the need for vigilance in safeguarding public officials.