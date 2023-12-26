Manhunt Underway for Florida Mall Shooting Suspect; $5,000 Reward for Arrest Information

Authorities in Florida have launched a manhunt for a suspect in connection with a fatal shooting at a shopping mall just two days before Christmas. Albert Shell Jr., 39, is wanted on charges of premeditated first-degree murder and attempted premeditated first-degree murder, according to the Ocala Police Department.

During a press conference, Ocala Police Chief Mike Balken revealed that the victim, David Nathaniel Barron, 40, was targeted and fatally shot multiple times in a common area at Paddock Mall, located approximately 80 miles northwest of Orlando. The incident also resulted in a woman being shot in the leg, with non-life threatening injuries.

Several other individuals inside the mall suffered injuries during the shooting, including one person with chest pain and another with a broken arm, as Shell reportedly fled the scene.

In response to the tragic event, Paddock Mall announced its closure on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The mall’s corporate owner, WPG, expressed deep sadness over the incident, emphasizing the safety of guests, retailers, and employees as their top priority.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts are with all those involved,” the statement read. “The safety of our guests, retailers, and employees is our top priority.”

The Ocala Police Department is urging the public’s assistance in locating Albert Shell Jr. They have announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 352-656-6137.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims, and we are committed to bringing the perpetrator to justice,” stated the police in their appeal to the community.