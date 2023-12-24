South Dakota's 10 Most Dangerous Cities Unveiled: RoadSnacks' Alarming 2023 Report

Analysis Reveals Riskiest Areas and Safety Tips for Residents and Visitors

In a recent report by RoadSnacks, the 10 most dangerous cities in South Dakota for 2023 have been unveiled, shedding light on alarming crime statistics and prompting concerns about safety in the state. The analysis, based on the FBI’s latest crime report, delves into violent and property crime rates, offering insights into the risks faced by residents and visitors in these areas.

South Dakota, known for its serene landscapes and tight-knit communities, is not exempt from crime, as revealed by RoadSnacks’ comprehensive analysis. The report highlights the 10 most dangerous cities in the state, urging caution for those considering life-altering ventures in these territories.

Key Findings:

Rapid City: Despite its role as the “Gateway to the Black Hills,” Rapid City tops the list with 673 violent crimes, including 108 rapes and 13 murders, making it the most dangerous place in South Dakota. Chamberlain: A town with a rich history along the Missouri River, Chamberlain ranks second, with 16 violent crimes, including 3 rapes, and 76 property crimes reported annually. Pierre: As the state’s capital, Pierre reports 413 property crimes and 128 violent crimes, earning it the third spot on the list. Yankton: This historical city along the Missouri River holds the fourth position, with 83 violent crimes and 474 property crimes recorded in a year. Sioux Falls: Despite being the most populous city, Sioux Falls ranks as the fourth most violent spot, reporting 1,120 violent crimes and 4,259 property crimes annually. Mitchell: Known for the Corn Palace, Mitchell stands out as the second-highest in the state for property crime and eighth-highest for violent crime. Box Elder: Located near the western border and home to Ellsworth Air Force Base, Box Elder secures the seventh spot with 59 violent crimes and 292 property crimes. Aberdeen: Despite being the third most populous city, Aberdeen ranks seventh in violent crime, with 122 aggravated assaults and 31 rapes reported annually. Spearfish: Known for its golden past and proximity to the Black Hills National Forest, Spearfish ranks ninth, reporting high rates of robbery and arson. Huron: Located in the heart of South Dakota, Huron rounds off the list with 43 violent crimes and 242 property crimes reported annually.

Most Horrific Crime: The article touches on some of the most infamous crimes in South Dakota’s history, including the chilling case of Robert LeRoy Anderson, known as “The Duct Tape Killer,” and the Mathis Family Murders, emphasizing the need for justice and law enforcement in society.

Safety Tips: To assist residents and visitors in navigating these safety concerns, the article provides practical safety tips, including staying informed about crime rates, being aware of surroundings, securing valuables, practicing safe driving, and respecting wildlife in the diverse natural landscape of South Dakota.

In conclusion, the report serves as a crucial resource for anyone considering life in or travel to South Dakota, emphasizing the importance of awareness and precaution in navigating the potential risks associated with certain areas in the state.