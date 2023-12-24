Los Feliz Pastor’s Politically Charged Nativity Scene Sees Baby Jesus Stolen, Replacement Ordered

Reverend Keith Mozingo Grapples with Humorous Twist to Annual Display

In a peculiar turn of events, the Reverend Keith Mozingo of Founders Metropolitan Community Church in Los Feliz finds himself dealing with a less-than-holy predicament – the theft of the baby Jesus from his politically charged Nativity scene.

Mozingo, known for using his Nativity displays to make poignant comments about current affairs, had erected a unique scene featuring statues of baby Jesus, Mary, and Joseph atop a symbolic pile of rubble. The display, accompanied by a sign reading “Palestine Israel Ukraine Sudan,” aimed to remind onlookers of ongoing conflicts worldwide.

However, the reverend recently discovered that the centerpiece of his Nativity scene, the baby Jesus, had been pilfered. Taking to Facebook, Mozingo humorously implored, “Y’all pray… Jesus got kidnapped.”

Despite the prayers, the stolen baby Jesus has not yet made a miraculous return. In an interview, Mozingo expressed his initial frustration, noting that the statue was taken within 24 hours of being displayed, with the thief having to navigate the symbolic rubble.

The motive behind the theft remains unclear, but Mozingo has a history of using Nativity scenes for social commentary. In 2019, he placed the Holy Family in cages to protest the treatment of migrants at the southern border. On another occasion, he represented Jesus with a 2-liter Coke bottle and portrayed Mary as a drag queen and Joseph as a trans man.

Undeterred by the theft, Mozingo promptly ordered a replacement baby Jesus on eBay, ensuring its arrival before Christmas. However, learning from the incident, he plans to secure the new Jesus to the rubble to prevent a second disappearance.

“I will chain the new Jesus down,” Mozingo declared, injecting a dose of humor into the situation.

As the Los Feliz community awaits the return of the stolen baby Jesus or the unveiling of the secured replacement, Mozingo’s unique Nativity scenes continue to spark conversation and reflection on current societal issues.