Chandler, AZ: Springfield Adult and Trails End Estates Top List of Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in 2023

Saturday Night Science Identifies Areas Needing Attention in Chandler

Chandler, Arizona, known for its diverse neighborhoods and vibrant community, has recently come under scrutiny as Saturday Night Science reveals the top 10 most dangerous neighborhoods in the city for 2023. While Chandler boasts an overall positive reputation, it’s essential to address safety concerns within specific areas.

The Rankings: Chandler’s 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Springfield Adult Population: 11

Median Home Value: $72,319 (worst)

Median Income: $8,723 (worst) Trails End Estates Population: 344

Median Home Value: $159,825 (5th worst)

Median Income: $67,866 (15th worst) Silk Stocking Population: 236

Median Home Value: $130,741 (2nd worst)

Median Income: $47,429 (5th worst) Downtown Chandler Historic District Population: 95

Median Home Value: $130,741 (2nd worst)

Median Income: $48,076 (6th worst) New Horizons Population: 372

Median Home Value: $260,822 (22nd worst)

Median Income: $57,690 (10th worst) Hoy Homes Population: 890

Median Home Value: $162,873 (6th worst)

Median Income: $32,149 (3rd worst) Arizona Reflections Population: 453

Median Home Value: $205,143 (16th worst)

Median Income: $76,042 (2nd worst) Sunset Park Manor Population: 77

Median Home Value: $139,835 (4th worst)

Median Income: $31,719 (2nd worst) Knoll East Population: 488

Median Home Value: $178,733 (11th worst)

Median Income: $65,396 (12th worst) Woodglen Population: 1,104

Median Home Value: $168,362 (8th worst)

Median Income: $65,396 (12th worst)

Addressing Concerns:

Saturday Night Science examined 25 neighborhoods in Chandler to identify areas that do not align with the city’s overall positive reputation. These rankings take into account factors such as median home value and median income.

While Chandler continues to be recognized for its entertainment options and job opportunities, addressing safety concerns in specific neighborhoods is crucial for the well-being of residents. Community leaders and local authorities are urged to prioritize safety measures and community outreach programs in these identified areas.