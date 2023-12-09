Former California Police Chief Receives 11-Year Prison Sentence for Jan. 6 Capitol Charges

Alan Hostetter Convicted of Conspiracy and Weapons Violations in Landmark Decision

In a significant development related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach, former California police chief Alan Hostetter has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth delivered the verdict, marking one of the lengthiest sentences to date in cases arising from the infamous Capitol riot.

Hostetter, 58, faced charges of conspiring with others to bring weapons to the U.S. Capitol during the riot. In July, Judge Lamberth found him guilty on four felony counts, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and carrying a dangerous or deadly weapon onto Capitol grounds.

During the sentencing, Judge Lamberth emphasized the gravity of Hostetter’s actions, stating, “No reasonable citizen of this country, much less one with two decades of experience in law enforcement, could have believed it was lawful to use mob violence to impede a joint session of Congress.”

The former police chief received a 135-month prison term, underlining the severity of the charges and making it one of the lengthiest sentences in connection with the Jan. 6 cases.

Lamberth clarified that Hostetter was not being prosecuted for exercising First Amendment-protected speech, addressing any potential misconceptions about the nature of the charges.

In a speech delivered prior to his sentencing, Hostetter, who chose to represent himself during the trial, labeled Jan. 6 as an “obvious set up.” The court, however, found him culpable of actively participating in the events that unfolded at the Capitol on that fateful day.

As this high-profile case reaches its conclusion, it underscores the legal consequences faced by individuals involved in the Capitol breach and sends a clear message about the accountability for actions that undermine the democratic process.