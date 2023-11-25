Texans Urged to Claim $3 Million Settlement in Hefty and Walmart Trash Bag Lawsuit

Deadline Approaching for Compensation in False Advertising Case

Texans have a limited time to seize a one-time $50 payment from a $3 million class-action lawsuit concerning Hefty and Great Value recycling bags. The lawsuit alleged false advertising, contending that the bags were not recyclable in certain locations. Reynolds Products, the parent company of Hefty, agreed to settle the case, emphasizing no wrongdoing on their part.

The settlement, which does not involve Walmart, the retailer of Great Value bags, stems from claims that the recycling bags, despite being marketed as such, cannot be recycled by some facilities. Reynolds opted for a $3 million settlement to avoid the escalating costs of prolonged litigation.

Consumers who purchased products labeled as “recycling” from July 20, 2018, to Aug. 30, 2023, are eligible to claim compensation. This applies specifically to 13- and 30-gallon bags from both Hefty and Great Value brands during the specified timeframe.

Customers with proof of purchase can claim reimbursement for up to 25 items, with a payment rate of $2 per item, potentially totaling $50. Those without proof can still claim compensation for up to six items, with a potential payout of up to $12, according to the settlement’s website.

To file a claim, individuals can visit the settlement website online or submit claims by mail. Mailed claims must be postmarked by the deadline, and they should be sent to the address provided by the Claim Administrator:

Gudgel et al. v. Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc. et al. c/o Claim Administrator P.O. Box 2197 Portland, OR 97208-2197

With the deadline for filing claims set for December 13, 2023, affected consumers are encouraged to act promptly to secure their compensation.