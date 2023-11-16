Colorado Cold Case: 1987 Homicide Victim Identified 36 Years Later; Police Continue Search for Answers

In a significant breakthrough for a decades-old cold case, authorities in Colorado have finally identified a homicide victim whose body was discovered near the state’s border with Wyoming in 1987. The victim, Jerry Mikkelson, went missing from Sioux Falls, S.D., in 1983, and his remains were found four years later. Despite the passage of 36 years, the mystery surrounding Mikkelson’s death remains, and law enforcement is actively seeking answers.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Mikkelson voluntarily left his Sioux Falls residence on August 8, 1983. His body, clad in a vest bearing the initials L.B.L., was located near the Colorado-Wyoming border. Soil samples suggest that Mikkelson may have been killed in Wyoming before his body was disposed of in Colorado.

The breakthrough in the case occurred when authorities exhumed Mikkelson’s remains in June, leading to the extraction of new DNA samples and the discovery of a titanium rod in his right femur. Through investigative genetic genealogy and other advanced techniques, the sheriff’s office successfully identified Mikkelson. His family played a crucial role in confirming his identity, revealing that he had broken his femur six years before his disappearance.

Despite this breakthrough, police have not disclosed information about potential suspects in Mikkelson’s murder. A missing person’s report filed by his family in 1983 indicates that Mikkelson might have spent time in Pittsburgh, Penn., Olathe, Kan., Wyoming, and possibly Colorado. Described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds, Mikkelson had brown eyes, brown hair, and naturally curly and wavy hair.

The case highlights the tireless efforts of law enforcement to solve cold cases using modern forensic technologies. As authorities continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding Jerry Mikkelson’s death, the community awaits answers that have eluded them for over three decades.