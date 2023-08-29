Most Dangerous Cities in North Dakota Revealed: Be Cautious Of These Areas At All Costs

Discover some of the most dangerous cities in North Dakota.

North Dakota is a state in the upper midwestern region of the United States that is bordered by Canada. It is a state of untamed beauty with farms and grasslands as well as long, winding roadways. However, there are certain most dangerous cities in North Dakota that travelers should be wary of.

In North Dakota, it is common knowledge that you need to be on alert for unpredictable mountain lions in Williston and the frigid weather in Parshall, but did you know that there are also areas in the state that are considered as most dangerous cities in North Dakota?

Despite being one of the safest states in the nation, it nonetheless has certain cities that are considered as most dangerous cities in North Dakota with crime index values that are higher than the national average.

The following list is based on information from the FBI that is based on census data and FBI statistics for crimes like robbery, assault, murder and other crimes per year in relation to population.

Are you ready to discover which are the most dangerous cities in North Dakota?

Fargo (Cass County)

The most populated city in North Dakota is Fargo.

The city, which is situated on the Red River in the North Floodplain, served as a significant steamboat stopping point in the 1870s and 1880s.

Nearly double the state average, Fargo has one of the highest rates of violent crime in the state making it as one of the most dangerous cities in North Dakota.

This city has twice as much property crime as the average for the state and country.

The number of crimes per square mile in Fargo was more than six times higher than the national average.

Wahpeton (Richland County)

The city of Wahpeton is located in North Dakota’s southernmost region.

Wahpeton is located alongside the Red River of the North.

Wahpeton outperforms both the state and the nation in terms of violent crime.

Wahpeton’s property crime rate is comparable to the state average, which is higher than the national average making it as one of the most dangerous cities in North Dakota.

One of Wahpeton’s least secure areas is City Center.

Mandan (Morton County)

On the western bank of the Missouri River in central South Dakota, a mid sized city with the name of Mandan can be found.

Mandan has a 30% higher rate of violent crime than the rest of North Dakota.

However, Mandan’s property crime rate is approximately twice as high as the national average and is roughly 75% higher than the state average making it as one of the most dangerous cities in North Dakota.

Additionally, Mandan has more crime per square mile than the whole of North Dakota combined.

Williston (Williams County)

Among the largest city in North Dakota is Williston.

While Williston’s violent crime rate is nearly 30% higher than the state average, property crime rates in the city are slightly below normal.

Williston’s crime rate per square mile is four times higher than the state’s average making it as one of the most dangerous cities in North Dakota.

Grand Forks (Grand Forks County)

The third largest city in North Dakota is Grand Forks.

Grand Forks is located close to East Grand Forks, Minnesota, on the western banks of the Red River of the North.

Grand Forks has higher rates of violent and property crime than the state average which makes it as one of the most dangerous cities in North Dakota.

Additionally, this community has 84 crimes per square mile, which is more than four times the state median making it as one of the most dangerous cities in North Dakota.

