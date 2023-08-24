Maximum Life Sentence Looms for Unruly Defendant in Fatal Shooting of Teen Mother

Before sentencing, Judge Cocroft warned Morgan about his disruptive behavior and highlighted the potential for a maximum life sentence.

26-year-old DeVaughn Morgan received the maximum life sentence from Judge Kimberly Cocroft for pleading guilty to involuntarily manslaughter in the 2022 shooting death of 17-year-old Yazmink Speer, his son’s mother.

According to an article published by The Columbus Dispatch, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Kimberly Cocroft delivered the maximum life sentence to 26-year-old DeVaughn Morgan for his guilty plea to involuntary manslaughter in the fatal 2022 shooting of 17-year-old Yazmink Speer, the mother of his then-3-month-old son. Before sentencing, Judge Cocroft warned Morgan about his unruly behavior in the courtroom, his lack of respect for the proceedings, and the possibility of a maximum life sentence. She cited a 1970 Supreme Court decision allowing the removal of disruptive defendants.

She cited a 1970 Supreme Court decision allowing the removal of disruptive defendants sentenced with a maximum life sentence.

During the proceedings, Morgan exhibited disrespectful behavior by shaking his head, making frustrated gestures, and whispering to his attorney. Despite this, when given the chance to speak, Morgan declined except for a brief apology.

Cocroft highlighted Morgan's absence of remorse and noncompliance, leading to her decision to impose the maximum sentence of 14 to 19½ years in prison.

Originally facing more severe charges, Morgan accepted a plea agreement for the lesser charge of involuntary manslaughter.

Cocroft emphasized the exacerbating factors of the victim's young age and the inappropriate relationship between Morgan and Speer, who had an age gap that allowed Morgan to manipulate her. The incident occurred when their infant son was only 3 months old, resulting in Speer's death from gunshot wounds.

The prosecution presented evidence that Morgan exchanged affectionate messages with Speer before an argument escalated. He sent five threats via text message to shoot her or the person dropping her off, underlining the severity of his actions.

Morgan also used her injuries to manipulate another woman and further a relationship while Speer was still receiving medical treatment, compounding the seriousness of his offenses.