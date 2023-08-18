Most Dangerous Cities In Virginia: Is Your Town On The List?

Discover the most dangerous cities in Virginia that you want to avoid while visiting the state.

Virginia often referred to as the “Old Dominion,” is a state in the United States that is situated in the mid-Atlantic. The state has a lot to offer, however many of its areas are considered the most dangerous cities in Virginia that have disproportionately high rates of violent and property crime.

The city with the greatest population in the state is Virginia Beach, with Richmond serving as the state’s capital.

Virginia is geographically diversified, with a topography that ranges from sandy beaches through the rich Shenandoah Valley and up to the Blue Ridge/Appalachian Mountains.

The Commonwealth of Virginia has a rich history as one of the original thirteen American colonies.

Virginia’s state legislature is the oldest of its sort in North America, having been established in 1619.

Virginia is known for being a stunning and secure state, yet a few cities are considered the most dangerous cities in Virginia that can only be visited with caution.

The Most Dangerous Cities in Virginia

Portsmouth

One of the most dangerous cities in Virginia is Portsmouth.

Located across the Elizabeth River from Norfolk, this city has a population of 97,915, and it has a relatively high rate of violent crime.

With a 1 in 19 probability of becoming a victim of any kind of crime, Portsmouth has a crime rate that is 228% greater than the state average for Virginia.

A total of 4,429 crimes were committed in 2022, including 3,007 theft incidents, 138 robberies, 529 assaults, and 36 murders.

Emporia

Due to its high crime rate, Emporia is one of the most dangerous cities in Virginia.

There are 5,766 people living in Emporia, which is in Greensville County. 4,203 crimes are committed per 100,000 people in Emporia, which is 61% more than the national average.

In 2022, there were 166 crimes in total, of which 144 were property crimes and 22 were violent crimes.

Galax

In Virginia’s southwest, close to the Appalachian Foothills, sits the perilous town of Galax.

There are 6,720 people living there with a crime rate of 3,768 per 100,000, which is extraordinarily high.

The likelihood that a Galax inhabitant may experience any sort of crime is 1 in 27.

There were 22 thefts of motor vehicles, 187 thefts, 25 burglaries, nine assaults, and zero homicides recorded in 2022 which makes it one of the most dangerous cities in Virginia.

Norfolk

Norfolk is among the most dangerous cities in Virginia

Naval Station Norfolk, the biggest naval installation in the world, is located in the city.

Norfolk has a 3,354 per 100,000 total crime rate, which is 43% more than the national average. Both violent and property crimes are prevalent in Norfolk outside of the military installation. There were 9,850 registered crimes in the past year alone, including 1,364 incidents of assault and 63 murders which considered Norfolk one of the most dangerous cities in Virginia.

Richmond

Despite being merely the fourth-most populous city in the state, Richmond serves as Virginia’s capitol.

Statistics on violent and property crime in the city are higher than those for the state as a whole.

Richmond’s crime rate is over seven times higher than the state average in terms of crimes per square mile and that considers it one of the most dangerous cities in Virginia.

Be vigilant if you pass through Richmond’s Woodville, Fairfield, and Gilpin neighborhoods because they are thought to be potentially hazardous.

