Worst Neighborhoods In Oklahoma City…..DANGER!!!

Know more about the worst neighborhoods in Oklahoma City.

The state of Oklahoma’s capital, known as Oklahoma City, is surrounded by active oil wells and is notable for its cowboy culture. However, there are some worst neighborhoods in Oklahoma City that you may want to stay away from for a variety of reasons, including poverty, high rates of crime, unequal pay, and more.

There are too many preconceived notions about Oklahoma City’s neighborhoods. There are ghettos, hipster neighborhoods, preppy places, neighborhoods where college students live, etc.

In Oklahoma City, it appears like there is a neighborhood to suit every taste.

It’s not all sunshine and rainbows in Oklahoma City, despite the fact that the city consistently rates among the finest places to live in the nation.

The caliber of some areas is lower than that of others because behind its rainbows and rays of sunshine lies the dark shadow that was brought by the worst neighborhoods in Oklahoma City.

Discover the Worst Neighborhoods in Oklahoma City that you should be mindful of according to the most recent census data.

Note: The cities listed below have been selected since they had the highest rates of violent crime and property crime among Oklahoma cities with populations of 20,000 or more.

Shawnee

Just 40 miles east of Oklahoma City is the little city of Shawnee, which is situated in the state’s center.

Shawnee has a deep and varied history that predates the American Civil War. The old downtown, which still acts as the hub of several community events today, is a vivid example of how history has been preserved.

The city undoubtedly possesses the picturesque characteristics frequently associated with a tiny American town, but it also boasts some of the worst crime rates in the state, if not the entire country.

In actuality, Shawnee’s overall crime rate exceeds the national average by 113% which makes it one of the worst neighborhoods in Oklahoma City.

Tulsa

Tulsa, one of the largest cities in the state with a population of approximately 400,000, is listed right behind Shawnee in the ranking.

Northeastern Oklahoma’s cultural hub, Tulsa is home to a plethora of tourist attractions and a vibrant local economy.

Tulsa is a great city for a lot of reasons, but it also has among the worst crime rates in the state. According to estimates, there is a 1 in 16 risk that you will become a victim of crime in Tulsa which makes it one of the worst neighborhoods in Oklahoma City.

Del City

Del City, which is 6 miles east of Oklahoma City and situated between the I-40 and I-35 interstates.

Del City is populated by about 22,000 people.

Due to its proximity to Tinker Air Force Base, the state’s largest single-employment and largest single-site employer, the community still has a close relationship with the military.

Despite still being among the highest in the state, Del City’s crime rates have drastically decreased in recent years, but it is still considered one of the worst neighborhoods in Oklahoma City.

Muskogee

With a population of roughly 40,000, Muskogee ranks as Oklahoma’s 11th-largest city. The city is situated 50 miles southeast of Tulsa in the state’s eastern region.

Even though “Okie from Muskogee,” a 1969 hit song by Merle Haggard, is probably the reason why most people are familiar with the city, Muskogee has a rich musical history that goes far beyond just one popular song. Today, the city is the location of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame, which promotes a thriving live music environment and recognizes the state’s musical pioneers.

Muskogee has some of the state’s highest crime rates when it comes to criminal activity. Nevertheless, it seems as though crime is declining but still, it is considered one of the worst neighborhoods in Oklahoma City.

Note: Even though the real population of the city might be lower than 100,000k, the crime rate in above mentioned cities is still stated as a percentage out of a notional 100,000 persons for comparison’s sake.

