Know More About The Worst Places To Live In Kentucky That You’ll Want To Avoid

Let’s unveil the worst places to live in Kentucky that you should be aware of.

Nothing compares to Kentucky. Kentucky has long been mentioned in songs, films, and popular culture in general. It has a rich history, natural beauty, a vibrant culture, and some of the most amiable sports fans in the nation.

Kentucky is also well-known for its culture, featuring My Old Kentucky Home State Park, Kentucky Colonel, college basketball, horse racing, bluegrass music, bourbon, tobacco, moonshine, coal, Louisville Slugger baseball bats, car manufacturing, and the Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Do you intend to relocate to the Commonwealth of Kentucky?

If so, there are some great spots to settle in the Bluegrass state. However, there are also some worst places to live in Kentucky that you should stay away from.

Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Kentucky

Duncan Park, Kentucky

Duncan Park ranks as one of the worst places to live in Kentucky. The city has had a 5% decrease in crime, according to FBI statistics. The crime rate is 324 percent higher than the national average.

The biggest concern is the statistics for violent crimes. Duncan Park has a violent crime rate that is 382 percent greater than the national average. There is a one in ten probability that you will experience criminal activity if you relocate to Duncan Park making it earns a spot in the worst places to live in Kentucky.

As a result, it ranks among the most hazardous cities in both the nation and the state of Kentucky.

Central Downtown, Kentucky

The second-most dangerous neighborhood in the greater Fayetteville area, according to Area Vibes, is Central Downtown, which makes it one of the worst places to live in Kentucky. Violent crimes in this area account for 285 percent of the total crime rate, which is 334 percent higher than the national average.

If you reside in this city or spend a significant amount of time there, you have a one in ten chance of becoming a victim of crime. If you want to play the odds, you probably already know that it won’t take long for you to be included in the criminal statistics report’s statistics.

Eastland Park-Dixie Plantation, Kentucky

Area Vibes lists some of Lexington-Fayette’s suburbs among the worst places to live in Kentucky. With crime rates 297 percent higher than the national average, Eastland Park-Dixie Plantation is the sixth worst neighborhood in the state.

Despite a 5 percent drop in crime rates over the past year, the likelihood of becoming a victim of crime in this community is still 1 in 11. It is unsafe to live there since violent crimes are 174 percent higher than the national average, which basically makes it one of the worst places to live in Kentucky.

Maysville, Kentucky

RoadSnack ranks Maysville as the fourth in the worst places to live in Kentucky, but there are many worse cities. Despite its $119,300 median home value and 7.8% unemployment rate receiving poor scores, there are worse problems concerning this 8,797-person city.

Although the town has the 25th highest crime rate in the state overall, the most alarming statistic is that if you reside there, you have a 1 in 31.9 chance of becoming a victim of a crime, which makes it a part of the worst places to live in Kentucky. Maysville is not a wonderful spot to settle down and attempt to make a fair life because its economy is classified as the second-worst in Kentucky.

Hazard, Kentucky

There are 5,170 people living in the small town of Hazard. Even if it isn’t the worst, the median property value of only $130,500 is not fantastic. Considering that Hazard, Kentucky, is ranked as the 32nd most dangerous place to live due to its high crime rate is a horrible fact about the city.

A 15.4% unemployment rate makes things much worse. This put it in the eighth-worst position, which was sufficient. Poverty influences the rate of criminal behavior, as it does in many other American communities. Moving to Hazard can be put off by the likelihood of becoming a victim of property crime as it is part of the top worst places to live in Kentucky.

