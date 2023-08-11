Porterdale Police Department Arrested Two People Allegedly Connected To The Disappearance Of The 19-year-old Morgan Bauer in 2016

Two people are arrested by the Porterdale Police Department in connection to the teen woman who disappeared in 2016.

Shortly after moving from South Dakota to Georgia, Morgan Bauer, then 19 years old, vanished. Porterdale Police Department confirmed on Sunday that they have detained two persons, seven years after she vanished.

In relation to the death of Morgan Bauer, the Porterdale Police Department announced on August 5 that they had acquired arrest warrants for Katelyn Goble and Johnathan Alexander Warren. Accusations of hiding death and tampering with evidence led to the arrest of Goble in Peoria, Illinois. Warren was reportedly taken into custody in Los Angeles on suspicion of murder, serious assault, obstructing the evidence of death, and tampering with witnesses, according to the Porterdale Police Department.

Porterdale Police Department Sgt. Michael Walden stated in a press conference on July 27 that the FBI, and local, and state law enforcement agencies received a warrant to search a property on South Broad Street after receiving credible details and proof acquired during the process of this investigation.

The issue is currently being strongly investigated, according to the Porterdale Police Department, which also stated that it was still developing.

After the charges, Sherri Keenan, the mother of Bauer, wrote on Facebook to kindly think, lawfully as of the present time, Morgan is still identified as a missing person. Although they are incredibly glad that the arrests have been made, it is still an active investigation. They need to proceed gradually. They don’t want to take a chance on jeopardizing the case or spreading false information around the place or in the charming little town of Porterdale, Georgia.

On February 26, 2016, a video was uploaded to social media showing Bauer going through a park with a man standing behind her. This was the teen’s final reported sighting.

FBI agents and K-9s may be seen in a video released by the Porterdale Police Department wandering carefully across some lawns.

Porterdale Police Department reportedly discovered “items of forensic interest” after investigating the house and the surrounding area.

After obtaining a search warrant, the Porterdale Police Department looked inside 2 South Broad St.

On Monday, Porterdale Police Department announced that they were performing a “follow-up” at the location.

