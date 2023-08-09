Most Dangerous Cities in New Mexico, Here’s What You Need To Know!

Let’s explore the most dangerous cities in New Mexico, the dark side of the Southwest.

New Mexico, which features stunning mountains, and National Forests, and is the birthplace of Smokey the Bear, has the third-highest crime rate in America.

Typically, one equates New Mexico with the potential for sighting UFOs in Roswell and sweltering temperatures. Many people are unaware that there are the most dangerous cities in New Mexico that present a different kind of threat.

Indeed, there are some most dangerous cities in New Mexico. The causes can range from concerns about undocumented immigration to the demand for better employment options with market-competitive pay to people simply being humans.

Currently, the state is bordered to the north and east by Texas, Colorado, and Utah, and to the south and west by Arizona and Mexico.

In the state, there are about 145 different police enforcement organizations.

Despite a decrease in reported crimes overall, violent crime in the most dangerous cities in New Mexico has remained high with 778 events per 100,000 inhabitants, second only to Alaska’s 838 incidents.

The national average of 19 incidences of property crime per 100,000 persons in the most dangerous cities in New Mexico is 1.5 times higher at 31 incidents, mostly thefts.

The likelihood of experiencing violent crime is still 1 in 127 for inhabitants of the most dangerous cities in New Mexico, and the likelihood of having their property violated is still 1 in 32, notwithstanding the revised figures.

Fortunately, in the most dangerous cities in New Mexico’s murder rates are going down and are currently just a little bit higher than the national average of 4.5 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

Intrigued? Are you curious to learn where in New Mexico is the most hazardous? Keep reading.

Three Most Dangerous Cities in New Mexico

Gallup

The town of Gallup, which has a population of 22,000, has consistently been one of the most dangerous cities in New Mexico.

This western community is a hotspot for natural beauty and adventure, and it sits on each side of the famed Route 66.

The Navajo, Hopi, and Zuni tribes, which are local residents, are all included in its celebrated native culture.

Unfortunately, the distinction of being one of the most dangerous cities in New Mexico to live in currently belongs to this small city in the state’s northwest.

According to the examined data, Gallup ranks among the top American cities for crime.

Gallup reports 1,992 violent offenses per 100,000 people, mostly aggravated assaults, and 437.6 338 recorded property offenses out of 987 total reported.

There is a 1 in 58 probability that a Gallup resident may experience violence.

Belen

With a population of about 7,094 people, Belen is a small New Mexico hamlet located just south of Albuquerque. Unfortunately, the level of crime in this area is almost 190% greater than the national average.

According to FBI statistics, there were 2,029 violent crimes and 5,243 property crimes for per 100,000 people.

Belen maintains its ranking as the second in the most dangerous cities in New Mexico year after year because of these unexpected figures.

In actuality, the likelihood that a Belenite may experience a homicide, rape, or assault is one in 52. Also, there is a 20% chance of being the victim of a property crime.

Deming

West of Las Cruces, close to the border with Mexico, Deming served as a railroad and transportation hub for the Santa Fe and Southern Pacific lines in 1881.

Residents anticipated it would develop into a great metropolis. This aspiration gave rise to the initial moniker, “New Chicago.”

Unfortunately, while having a relatively tiny population of 14,000 people, crime rates are higher than in its namesake.

Deming, which has consistently ranked among the top five most dangerous cities in New Mexico, is one of those places.

According to violent crime statistics, there are 963 violent crimes per 100,000 people, meaning 1 in 108 people may likely become victims.

And with almost 5,153 property offenses per 100,000, the crime ratio is 1 in 19 possibilities, ranking it as the fourth highest in the most dangerous cities in New Mexico for both violent and property crimes.

