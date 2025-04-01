Nell Fortner Steps Down as Georgia Tech Women’s Basketball Coach

Nell Fortner, a remarkable figure in women’s basketball, has officially announced her retirement from Georgia Tech, effective immediately. This decision, made public on Monday, signals the end of an influential six-year chapter for both Fortner and the Yellow Jackets’ program. Her coaching legacy not only includes a wealth of experience in collegiate athletics but also significant achievements that have shaped the Georgia Tech women’s basketball team.

Fortner’s Impact at Georgia Tech

During her tenure at Georgia Tech, Nell Fortner achieved an impressive overall coaching record of 110 wins and 75 losses. Under her guidance, the Yellow Jackets participated in the NCAA Tournament three times: in 2021, 2022, and 2025. Fortner’s leadership was instrumental in bringing stability and success to the program, culminating in a notable 22-11 record and a 9-9 record in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) in the recent season.

Accomplishments and Recognition

Fortner is not just known for her time at Georgia Tech; her career boasts coaching accolades at various prestigious institutions, including Purdue and Auburn. She has also made her mark in the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) as the head coach of the Indiana Fever. Throughout her journey, Fortner has been the recipient of multiple coach of the year awards in major conferences: the Big Ten in 1997, the SEC in 2009, and the ACC in 2021. Moreover, she led the USA Women’s Basketball Team to a gold medal in the 2000 Olympic Games, showcasing her exceptional coaching capabilities on an international stage.

Transitioning Leadership

As Georgia Tech prepares for the future without Fortner, assistant coach LaSondra Barrett has been appointed as the interim head coach. Barrett will take the reins while the university conducts a thorough search for Fortner’s permanent replacement. This transition period is crucial as the team looks to maintain its competitive edge in women’s college basketball.

Community Reactions

The announcement of Fortner’s retirement has resonated deeply within the Georgia Tech community. Players, coaches, and fans alike have expressed their gratitude for Fortner’s dedication and the positive culture she cultivated during her time with the Yellow Jackets. Social media platforms are abuzz with messages of support and reminiscence regarding key moments during her coaching career.

The Next Chapter

With Fortner stepping down, many are curious about what comes next for this talented coach. Nursing her love for the sport and a wealth of experience, Fortner has opened doors to new opportunities. Whether she remains within the basketball community or explores other ventures, fans and players alike are certain that her influence on the game is far from over.

As the wheels of change are set in motion at Georgia Tech, all eyes will be on the new head coach and how they will carry forward the legacy established by Nell Fortner. The Yellow Jackets are poised for what promises to be an exciting new chapter in their women’s basketball program.