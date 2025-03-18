Kristen Doute Reflects on Friendship with Stassi Schroeder: What’s Happened Since Their Last Chat?

In a recent podcast, Kristen Doute shared her thoughts on her friendship with Stassi Schroeder, highlighting their complicated relationship since they were both let go from the reality show ‘Vanderpump Rules’ back in June 2020. The two women, who were once best friends and co-stars, have seen their friendship take unexpected turns over the years.

Last Conversation Explained

Doute revealed that she last spoke to Schroeder about a year ago. Their conversation came during a challenging time for Doute, following a heartbreaking pregnancy loss. During that tough moment, Schroeder reached out to offer support, showing that despite their differences, there are still caring feelings between them. Doute noted that their last interaction happened around the time of Schroeder’s anniversary, underlining the importance of these personal milestones in their friendship.

No Hard Feelings

Even though their contact has been minimal, Doute emphasized that there is no animosity between her and Schroeder. She made it clear that while friendships sometimes drift apart, that doesn’t erase the affection and care they had for each other over the years. This type of distance is something many people can relate to, especially as life changes.

Career Paths after Vanderpump Rules

Both women were original cast members of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ when it premiered in 2013, but after their dismissal due to past racially insensitive remarks, they took different paths in their careers. Doute has recently appeared on the show ‘The Valley’ in 2024, while Schroeder is gearing up for a comeback with season 2 of ‘Vanderpump Villa’ and her own Hulu show titled ‘Stassi Says.’ These new opportunities show how both women are moving forward in their lives.

What’s Next for Stassi and Kristen?

The world of reality TV is constantly evolving, and so are the lives of its stars. Fans of Doute and Schroeder might be wondering what the future holds for their relationship. It seems both women are busy carving out their own spaces in the entertainment industry, which might make reconnecting even more challenging. However, their recent exchanges suggest that there could always be hope for rekindling their friendship.

Fans Curious About Their Dynamic

Fans of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ have watched Doute and Schroeder’s friendship blossom and face challenges on screen. Now, with both women pursuing solo projects, many viewers are left curious about the status of their friendship. Social media has become a platform where many fans express their thoughts, fueling conversations about where both friends stand today.

Event Date Details Last Conversation 1 Year Ago Doute reminisces about their emotional chat during her tough times. Firing from VPR June 2020 Both women were let go due to past remarks. Doute’s New Show 2024 Doute appears in ‘The Valley’. Schroeder’s Comeback Coming Soon Schroeder returns with ‘Vanderpump Villa’ Season 2 and ‘Stassi Says’.

Their journey touches on themes of growth, change, and the lasting impact of friendships, even when life takes us in different directions. For those who followed their daytime drama and heartfelt moments shared on screen, the hope for reconciliation and happy endings is a tale as old as time. We’ll just have to wait and see what unfolds for both Stassi and Kristen in the future.