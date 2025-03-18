Limited-Time Flash Sale: Get 50% Off All Criterion DVD and Blu-ray Titles Until March 19!

Exciting news for movie lovers! The Criterion Collection is hosting a special 50% off flash sale, giving fans a fantastic chance to grab their favorite DVDs and Blu-rays at half the price. This amazing deal started right away and will last only until March 19 at noon EDT, so movie buffs need to act quickly!

Why You Shouldn’t Miss This Sale

This 24-hour sale includes every title in the Criterion Collection, which is renowned for its carefully curated selection of classic and contemporary films. Whether you are a fan of timeless masterpieces or unique indie films, this is a golden opportunity to expand your collection. The Criterion Collection is known for its high-quality restorations and beautiful packaging, which makes every purchase a true treasure for any film enthusiast.

What’s Included in the Sale

Everything in the Criterion DVD and Blu-ray catalog is up for grabs! This means you can find anything from iconic films like The Third Man to modern classics such as Moonlight all at an unbeatable price. It’s a perfect time to dive into a new genre or add that film you’ve been eyeing for a while.

How to Take Advantage of the Sale

Participating in the sale is super simple. Just head over to the Criterion Collection official website, where you can browse through the different titles available for half-off. Make sure to do your shopping before the clock runs out on March 19, so you don’t miss out!

Upcoming Releases to Look Forward To

While you’re exploring the sale, keep an eye out for the new releases slated for June. The Criterion Collection has announced some exciting titles, including a stunning 4K upgrade of Sorcerer from famed director William Friedkin, as well as Mishima: A Life in Four Chapters and Brazil, which will also be getting top-notch restorations. This is just a hint of what’s on the way, and fans can hardly wait to see these beloved films in such vibrant quality!

What Makes Criterion Special?

The Criterion Collection holds a special place in the hearts of cinephiles. Known for its commitment to presenting films in the best possible quality, each title often includes bonus content like documentaries, director’s commentaries, and beautifully written booklets that add value and context to the viewing experience. This attention to detail is why so many consider adding Criterion titles to their collections a necessity.

Mark Your Calendars!

Don’t forget that this sale is not just a great way to snag films at half-price, but it’s also a reminder of all the amazing cinema still coming out from Criterion. Be sure to mark March 19 on your calendar and get ready to shop. Happy watching!