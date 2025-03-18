Countdown to the Big Match: Arsenal to Face Real Madrid in Champions League

Fans around the world are buzzing with excitement as Arsenal prepares to face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. This historic match will not only mark the first time these two teams meet on the women’s side but also sets the stage for a thrilling showdown at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Our UWCL Journey So Far

Arsenal Women’s journey in the UEFA Women’s Champions League has been impressive. They showcased their skills by winning all their matches in the group stage, which included overcoming tough opponents like PSV Eindhoven in the Round of 16. Their hard work and determination have placed them among the top teams, elevating the anticipation for their upcoming match against Real Madrid.

Our Opponents

Real Madrid has also been on their game this season, finishing second in their group behind Chelsea. With a roster packed with talented players such as Caroline Weir, Linda Caicedo, Signe Bruun, and Olga Carmona, they will present a significant challenge for Arsenal. Their recent performances in the Champions League reflect their strength and capability on the field.

What the Managers Say

Both teams’ managers have expressed excitement and respect for each other ahead of this grand clash. Arsenal’s manager, Renée Slegers, has been vocal about the hard work her team has put in and their readiness to face a top opponent like Real Madrid. It’s evident that both sides are preparing thoroughly, knowing that every minute on the pitch will matter in this knockout format.

Team News

Arsenal will head into the match missing several key players, including Lotte Wubben-Moy and Daphne van Domselaar, who won’t be part of the traveling squad. However, the good news for Arsenal fans is that Laia Codina has overcome some minor fitness issues and is back in the mix as they look to put their best foot forward in this crucial encounter.

Match Officials

The match will be officiated by Frida Klarlund, assisted by Fie Brunn and Daniela Gottlinger, with Riem Hussein serving as the fourth official. The experience of the officiating team will be vital in ensuring that the match is conducted fairly, allowing both teams to shine.

How to Watch

Fans can catch all the action live through DAZN’s YouTube channel. With the stakes high and the excitement palpable, viewers from all over will tune in to support their teams in this landmark match.

Key Takeaways