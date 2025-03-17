Pacers vs. Timberwolves Injury Report: Key Players Missing in Crucial Game

The Indiana Pacers are gearing up for an important game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 17th. This matchup is not just about points; it’s about playoff hopes. The Pacers are currently looking to climb up the rankings in the Eastern Conference, as they find themselves right behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 4 seed. However, their task is made much harder as they will be missing several key players due to injuries and illnesses.

After Losing to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday

Just a couple of days ago, the Pacers faced a tough challenge against the Milwaukee Bucks, but they came home empty-handed. The loss was hard, and now they need a win against the Timberwolves to keep their playoff dreams alive. Unfortunately, they’ll have to play without some of their brightest stars, making this game even more critical.

Monday Marks the First Matchup of the Season

This game against the Timberwolves will be the first time the two teams meet this season. The Timberwolves are on fire right now, riding an impressive eight-game winning streak, the longest in the league! While the Pacers are battling injuries, the Timberwolves seem to be positioned strongly in the Western Conference, making this game a tough challenge.

3/17 Pacers Injury Report vs. Timberwolves

Unfortunately for Pacers fans, several key players will not be available for the game on March 17th. Here’s a quick look at the injuries:

**Tyrese Haliburton** (back) – out

**Myles Turner** (hip) – out

**Pascal Siakam** (personal reasons) – out

**Aaron Nesmith** (ankle) – out

**Johnny Furphy** (illness) – out

However, the Pacers will have some players ready to contribute. RayJ Dennis, Enrique Freeman, and Quenton Jackson are all available to play. With high hopes for these players, it will definitely be a team effort to face the Timberwolves.

3/17 Timberwolves Injury Report vs. Pacers

It’s not just the Pacers dealing with injuries. The Timberwolves are also missing a few players, although their list isn’t as heavy. Jesse Edwards, Leonard Miller, and Tristen Newton are all out, but the Timberwolves still have several strong players to guide the team. With their winning streak, they will be looking to keep the momentum going and make this game count.

The Impact on the Game

The absence of key players like Tyrese Haliburton and Myles Turner will have a significant effect on how the Pacers perform. Their skills and experience are essential, and it makes the job much tougher for the remaining players. On the other hand, the Timberwolves, with their current winning streak, will be eager to capitalize on their opponents’ misfortunes. This game not only matters for the Pacers in terms of playoff positioning but also sets the stage for their next five games at home.

What’s at Stake

As of now, the Pacers are fighting to maintain their position in the playoff race. They are just 0.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the coveted No. 4 seed, while the Timberwolves currently hold the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference, sitting 3.5 games behind the No. 2 seed Houston Rockets. Winning this game is crucial for the Pacers, and every minute will count as they fight for a chance at the playoffs.

Player Name Status Tyrese Haliburton Out (back) Myles Turner Out (hip) Pascal Siakam Out (personal) Aaron Nesmith Out (ankle) Johnny Furphy Out (illness) Jesse Edwards Out Leonard Miller Out Tristen Newton Out

The energy surrounding this game is monumental. It isn’t just a game; it’s a battle for the playoffs and a moment of determination for the Pacers. The fans will be watching closely to see how the team comes together, having to work harder than ever with key players sitting out. Buckle up, because this game is going to be an exciting one!