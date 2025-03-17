Mike Shinoda Reveals Exciting New Single ‘Up From The Bottom’ Launching Soon

In a thrilling announcement for fans, Mike Shinoda, a founding member of the famous rock band Linkin Park, has unveiled a brand new single titled “Up From The Bottom,” which is set to be released on March 27. This song marks the band’s significant return to the music scene, following their latest album, “From Zero”—an album that was released in November 2024, showcasing their new lineup after the loss of beloved frontman Chester Bennington.

Linkin Park to Release a New Song, “Up From The Bottom” on March 27

Fans have eagerly anticipated new music from Linkin Park, and with the announcement of their upcoming single, excitement is palpable. The release, scheduled for March 27, is part of their plan to reconnect with supporters and bring fresh sounds to the airwaves. This single signifies a new chapter, highlighting how the band has evolved musically while honoring their roots.

Teased Through LPTV

Linkin Park has been teasing “Up From The Bottom” through their LPTV series called “From Zero.” In these episodes, Shinoda and new co-vocalist Emily Armstrong showcased moments in the studio where they worked hard to create this vibrant new track. Their interactions captured the creative spirit behind the band’s collaboration and how they craft their music together.

Linkin Park’s World Tour Kicks Off

Adding to the excitement, Linkin Park kicked off their world tour on January 31, 2025, at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, Mexico. This tour, called the “From Zero” world tour, marks the band’s return to the stage, where they will perform not only new songs but also beloved classics that have touched the hearts of many fans around the world.

Release of A Cappella Version

Linkin Park also surprised their fans with the release of an a cappella version of their previous album, “From Zero.” This rendition, titled “From Zero – A Cappellas,” was made available in late January and showcases the band’s powerful vocal arrangements without music, allowing listeners to fully appreciate the singing talent of the group’s new members, Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain, alongside the classic lineup.

Mike Shinoda on Emotional Return

In recent interviews, Mike Shinoda spoke passionately about the emotions surrounding Linkin Park’s return to music and live performances. He expressed how he felt deep connections in collaborating with Chester Bennington, saying, “I could feed him ideas, and he could bring them to life like nobody else.” This tribute to their late friend highlights the band’s commitment to honoring his memory through their craft.

New Lineup and Future Prospects

After the heartbreaking loss of Chester Bennington in 2017, the band made significant changes. They announced their new lineup in September 2024 during a livestream concert, introducing Emily Armstrong and drummer Colin Brittain as vital additions to the group. The camaraderie and creative energy among the new members have injected fresh life into Linkin Park, promising fans a new, exciting musical journey ahead.

Anticipation Builds for the Future

With new music and a world tour underway, fans can feel the thrill of Linkin Park making strides into a new era. The band will continue to tour across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, with the hope that their music resonates with both longtime supporters and new listeners alike. This journey ahead is not only about the music but about the connections and memories that it creates among the fans.

Join the Excitement!

So, mark your calendars for March 27 to experience the magic of “Up From The Bottom” by Mike Shinoda and Linkin Park. Whether it’s their timeless hits or the debut of new tracks, this band continues to inspire with their dedication, creativity, and heartfelt music that speaks to so many.