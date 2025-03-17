Exciting Matchup: Devils Meet Blue Jackets in Final Showdown of the Season!

The New Jersey Devils are gearing up for an exciting clash against the Columbus Blue Jackets on March 17th, 2025. This matchup marks the end of their regular season series and promises to be a thrilling affair for hockey fans. Just last week, the Devils celebrated a victory over the Blue Jackets, winning 5-3. As they prepare for this final face-off, both teams are eager to leave their mark before the season wraps up.

What to Know vs. Blue Jackets

This matchup between the Devils and Blue Jackets is special as it highlights not just the competition, but also the spirit of the game. The Devils and Blue Jackets have faced off many times, with the Devils holding a record of 23 wins, 24 losses, and 1 overtime loss against them. This series has been close, which makes every game feel important and exciting for players and fans alike.

2024-25 vs. Blue Jackets

During the 2024-25 season, the teams have already met multiple times, showcasing some thrilling hockey moments. Luke Hughes has particularly shone in these games, racking up four points against Columbus already this season. His skill on the ice has made him a player to watch and a key player for the Devils as they head into this final duel.

Projected Devils Lineup

As the Devils prepare for the game, fans are curious about who will take the ice. The projected lineup is shaping up, and excitement is building. While specific player decisions can change right before the puck drops, fans remain hopeful to see their favorites perform. Players like Hughes will likely be instrumental in driving the team’s offense as they aim for another win against the Blue Jackets.

Projected Blue Jackets Lineup

On the other side of the rink, the Columbus Blue Jackets will be determined to bounce back from their recent loss to the Devils. They will be looking to their leading players to step up and bring home a victory. The strategies from both teams are crucial, as players will need to focus on their strengths while trying to exploit the weaknesses of their opponents.

How to Watch the Devils Game — 7:00 P.M. EST

If you’re excited to catch the action, you won’t want to miss this game! The New Jersey Devils will face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 PM EST. Tune in on MSGSN to watch the excitement unfold live. It’s a chance to see great players fighting for every goal and keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Game Highlights and Stats

Statistic Devils Blue Jackets Wins in past meetings 1 (last game) 0 Overall record against each other 23-24-1 24-23-1 Home record 13-9-1-3 12-10-1-3 Road record 10-15-0-2 10-15-1-1

As the game day approaches, the excitement is palpable. Both teams will want to prove their skills on the ice, and fans are sure to witness a fierce competition. Whether you’re cheering for the Devils or supporting the Blue Jackets, it promises to be a memorable night of hockey! Keep your snacks ready and your team jerseys on, because this is one game you won’t want to miss!