Collin Morikawa Takes Lead in Exciting Third Round at Arnold Palmer Invitational

In a thrilling turn of events at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, top golfer Collin Morikawa has taken charge of the leaderboard after a fantastic third-round performance at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida. Morikawa successfully maneuvered his way to a five-under-par 67, bringing his overall score to 10 under par. This important tournament, named after the late golf legend Arnold Palmer, is creating quite a buzz as Morikawa leads the pack, showing confidence and skill in every shot.

Close Contenders Fighting for the Title

Morikawa’s lead isn’t safe just yet, as he faces strong competition from other talented golfers who are just behind him. In second place is Russell Henley, who also impressed by shooting a 67, leaving him just one shot away from Morikawa. Corey Conners follows closely in third place, sitting two strokes behind, while Jason Day is in fourth, lagging three strokes from Morikawa’s lead. The tight competition sets the stage for an exciting final round as these athletes battle it out for victory.

Notable Drops and Players to Watch

Not every golfer had a great day at Bay Hill. Shane Lowry, who started off strong, faced a setback with a disappointing score of 76, causing him to fall to six strokes behind Morikawa. Similarly, Wyndham Clark also scored a 76, and now finds himself tied for 13th. Rory McIlroy, another fan favorite, ended with a 73, placing him in a tie for 10th, but he remains a persistent threat in the tournament’s final moments.

Exciting Moments on the Course

The third round was not without excitement. Russell Henley made an impressive run with four consecutive birdies on the back nine, showcasing his talent and hunger for the title. Meanwhile, Conners faced some struggles on the last hole, which was a missed opportunity that could have brought him closer to the lead. Among the best performances of the day was Andrew Novak, who dazzled with a bogey-free 65, bringing him into the conversation as a dark horse in the competition.

What’s Next for Morikawa

Looking ahead, Morikawa shared his thoughts about his strategy for the final round. He recalled his previous performances at Bay Hill, indicating his experience at this tournament is something he values and aims to capitalize on. With confidence exuding from Morikawa, fans are eager to see if he can maintain his lead and take home the trophy. His last victory on the PGA Tour was just in October 2023, and a win here would surely set him up for continued success.

How to Catch the Final Round

Golf fans won’t want to miss the action as the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational will begin on Sunday at 12:30 p.m. ET, with coverage kicking off on the Golf Channel. NBC is set to broadcast the tournament later in the day from 2:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET, ensuring fans can follow along as this thrilling competition unfolds. Additionally, viewers can access streaming options via PGA Tour Live on ESPN+, starting bright and early at 8:00 a.m. ET, with Peacock offering simulcasting of NBC’s coverage online.

Final Round Tee Times (ET)

Golfer Tee Time Collin Morikawa 12:30 PM Russell Henley 12:40 PM Corey Conners 12:50 PM Jason Day 1:00 PM

The Arnold Palmer Invitational continues to be a centerpiece of excitement in the golf world, and as we approach the final round, the tension builds not only for Morikawa but for all the competitors looking to make their mark in memory of Arnold Palmer.