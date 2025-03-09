Athletic Bilbao Set to Challenge Mallorca in Crucial La Liga Clash This Sunday

This Sunday, the excitement is building as Athletic Bilbao prepares to host Mallorca at the historic San Mamés Stadium. With the stakes high in the La Liga standings, fans are eager to see how both teams will perform on the pitch. Athletic Bilbao, currently sitting fourth in the league, will be looking to assert their dominance against a ninth-place Mallorca squad.

Athletic Bilbao’s Recent Performance

Athletic Bilbao has had a remarkable season so far, with a total of 13 wins under their belt. However, their recent form has seen them struggling a bit, especially after suffering a tough 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid, followed by a 2-1 defeat against Roma in the UEFA Europa League. These setbacks have made it clear that they need to bounce back and reclaim their position in the league.

Why Home Advantage Matters

San Mamés Stadium, fondly called “La Catedral” by fans, has been a fortress for Bilbao this season. They are unbeaten in their last ten home La Liga games, racking up seven wins during that stretch. The cheers from the home crowd could provide the boost they need to overcome recent losses and secure a much-needed victory against Mallorca.

Recent Success for Mallorca

On the flip side, Mallorca comes into this match with a glimmer of hope. They are currently unbeaten in their last four league games, including three draws. Their last outing resulted in a 1-1 draw against Deportivo Alaves, which suggests that they are in decent form. However, Mallorca will need to find a way to convert draws into wins if they hope to climb higher in the league standings.

Head-to-Head Record

When looking at the historical meetings between these two teams, Athletic Bilbao holds a strong advantage with a record of 33 wins compared to Mallorca’s 19 victories across 70 matches. The last encounter ended in a goalless draw, indicating how closely matched these teams can be at times. Nevertheless, Bilbao’s continued success in head-to-head matchups could give them the confidence boost they need for this upcoming clash.

Impact of Injuries on Both Teams

Unfortunately, both teams are dealing with injuries that could affect their performance. Athletic Bilbao will miss Daniel Vivian and Íñigo Ruiz de Galarreta, who are sidelined due to injury or suspension. Additionally, Alvaro Djalo is nursing an ankle injury. Similarly, Mallorca has concerns, as players Robert Navarro and Dani Rodríguez are both nursing injuries. The impact of these missing players may be significant as both teams look for a win.

Predictions and Expectations

With the match drawing nearer, sports analysts predict a likely 2-0 victory for Athletic Bilbao. This prediction is based on their strong home record and overall performance compared to Mallorca’s slightly weaker away form, with only one win in their last five away games. As fans prepare for what’s promised to be an intriguing matchup, anticipation is certainly in the air.

Team Position Wins Recent Form Athletic Bilbao 4th 13 W, L, L Mallorca 9th 10 D, D, D

This weekend, fans can certainly expect an intense game filled with passion as both teams come onto the pitch looking for the vital three points. With a historical advantage and home support behind them, Athletic Bilbao will aim to turn things around and find their winning rhythm once again.