Copa del Rey Showdown: Leganes Faces Real Madrid on February 5th

In an exciting lead-up to an important match, Real Madrid is set to clash with Leganes in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals on February 5th, 2025, at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque in Leganes, Spain. This match comes at a crucial time for Real Madrid, who are looking to bounce back after a recent setback in La Liga against Espanyol.

Real Madrid’s Team News

Real Madrid is entering this quarter-final match with a number of injuries that could pose challenges for coach Carlo Ancelotti. Important players such as Antonio Rüdiger, Daniel Carvajal, Éder Militao, Eduardo Camavinga, and the dynamic duo of Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappé will not be available for this match. These absences mean that Ancelotti may need to rely on younger talents like Arda Güler and Endrick to fill the gaps. Their performance could be crucial as they face a Leganes team that is striving to avoid relegation from La Liga.

Real Madrid’s Predicted Lineup

With several key players sidelined, the predicted lineup for Real Madrid includes goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, supported by defenders like Lucas Vazquez and Ferland Mendy. The midfield is expected to feature stars such as Aurelien Tchouameni and Luka Modric, with the forward line including dynamic players like Vinicius Jr. and Brahim Diaz. Here’s how the starting XI might look:

Position Player Goalkeeper Andriy Lunin Defender Lucas Vazquez Defender Ferland Mendy Midfield Luka Modric Forward Vinicius Jr. Forward Brahim Diaz Midfield Aurelien Tchouameni Forward Arda Güler Forward Endrick

What Time is the Match?

The match is scheduled to begin at 20:00 GMT, which is 12:00 PM Pacific Time and 3:00 PM Eastern Time. Fans across different time zones are buzzing with excitement as they eagerly await the kickoff.

Broadcast Information

Unfortunately for fans in the UK, this match will not be televised. However, fans in the United States can catch all the action on ESPN+, making it easier to follow the Copa del Rey excitement from abroad. With both teams eager to leave their mark, expect an entertaining showdown!

Leganes’ Struggles

Leganes, currently fighting to stay above the relegation zone in La Liga, heads into this match with a mix of determination and desperation. They recently faced a tough loss to Rayo Vallecano, which has added pressure as they prepare to take on the defending champions of the Copa del Rey. Enric Franquesa’s injury means Leganes will also have to adapt and strategize without one of their key players.

Can Real Madrid Regain Their Form?

After losing 1-0 to Espanyol just days before facing Leganes, Real Madrid needs a win not just to advance in the cup but also to regain their confidence. With La Liga’s title race heating up, every match counts and a strong performance in the Copa del Rey could be just what they need to spark a revival.