Emily Gold, 17, AGT Contestant Dies by Suicide Weeks After Show Performance.

Emily Gold, a skilled team promoter who as of late showed up on “America Has Ability,” tragically ended her own life at 17 years old. As indicated by the San Bernardino Coroner’s Office, Gold, an understudy at Los Osos Secondary School, was found dead on Friday, September 13. At 11:52 in the first part of the day, she was tracked down under a bridge on the eastward 210 thruway in Rancho Cucamonga, according to the reports ..

The episode was depicted exhaustively by Rodrigo Jimenez of the California Parkway Watch. He said that when the police showed up, they found a 17-year-old female who had been hit by a vehicle in the turnpike’s carpool path. At the scene, Gold was pronounced departed because of the wounds got. Before she kicked the bucket, as per the specialists, she was struck by no less than another vehicle.