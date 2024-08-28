Elderly Couple and Their Dog Missing in California: Community Urges for Help

An elderly couple from California, Stephanie Menard, 73, and Daniel Menard, 79, along with their cherished dog, Cuddles, have gone missing, sparking concern and a widespread search effort.

Mysterious Disappearance from San Bernardino County

The Redlands Police Department issued an urgent advisory on Tuesday, August 27, appealing to the public for assistance in locating the couple and their dog. The Menards were last seen at their San Bernardino County home on the 26000 block of Keissel Road around 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 24. Their sudden disappearance was reported the following day, Sunday, August 25, after a concerned neighbor noticed something amiss when the couple did not appear to be preparing for church, as they usually did. This unusual absence led the neighbor to enter their home, only to find it eerily empty.

Personal Belongings Left Behind

Sandy Marinelli, a close friend of the Menards, recounted the troubling discovery to KCBS-TV. “The neighbor went inside their home to check on them but found no sign of them,” Marinelli said. “Stephanie’s purse was left behind, along with her cane. The television and computer were still on. It was all very suspicious, especially considering their routine.” The Redlands Police Department confirmed that the couple’s personal belongings, including both their cell phones, were found inside their residence. The situation is particularly alarming given Daniel Menard’s health conditions; he suffers from dementia and is diabetic, raising fears for his and Stephanie’s well-being.

Search Efforts Intensify as Community Rallies Together

Adding to the mystery, the couple’s unlocked vehicle was discovered further down the road from their home on the same day they were reported missing. Their dog, Cuddles, a small white Shih Tzu, is also missing. The disappearance of the couple, along with their dog, has left friends and family deeply distressed.

Marinelli, who has known the Menards for over a decade, expressed her anguish, saying, “I just want them back. They don’t deserve this. They’re good people, they go to church, and they don’t deserve any of this.” As the search for Stephanie, Daniel, and Cuddles continues, the community remains on high alert, hoping for their safe return. The Redlands Police Department is urging anyone with information on the Menards’ whereabouts to come forward, as the situation grows increasingly dire with each passing day.