Mariah Carey Confirms the Passing of Her Mother and Sister On the Same Day

In a devastating turn of events, Mariah Carey is grappling with the loss of both her mother, Patricia, and her sister, Alison, who passed away on the same day over the weekend. The Grammy-winning artist, 55, expressed her grief and gratitude in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, revealing the profound impact of this double tragedy on her life.

An Unimaginable Loss

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” Carey shared. She expressed her deep sorrow while also feeling blessed for the time she spent with her mother in her final days. “I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed,” she added. As Carey navigates this “impossible time,” she asks for privacy and appreciates the love and support from her fans and loved ones. Details surrounding Patricia and Alison’s causes of death remain undisclosed, leaving the public to mourn alongside Carey in this time of profound loss.

The Complex Ties of Family

Patricia Carey, a Juilliard-trained opera singer and vocal coach, was previously married to Alfred Roy Carey, with whom she had three children: Alison, Mariah, and Morgan. Despite Patricia and Alfred’s divorce when Mariah was just three years old, Patricia’s influence on Mariah’s vocal talent and career was undeniable. However, as Mariah detailed in her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, her relationship with her mother was far from simple.

“Like many aspects of my life, my journey with my mother has been full of contradictions and competing realities. It’s never been only black-and-white — it’s been a whole rainbow of emotions,” Mariah wrote. Their relationship, as described by Mariah, was a “prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration, and disappointment.” Despite these complexities, Mariah maintained a connection with her mother, even dedicating part of her memoir to Patricia, acknowledging that “through it all, I do believe did the best she could.”