One dead in shooting at Franklin High School in El Paso

On Thursday morning, a tragic officer-involved shooting occurred at Franklin High School in El Paso, Texas, resulting in the death of an adult male. The El Paso Independent School District (EPISD) Police Department responded to an early morning incident on campus, leading to the fatal encounter. The identity of the deceased, a man in his 50s, has not been released. The incident, which unfolded outside the Franklin Magnet Center, prompted the immediate cancellation of all classes for the day.

Details of the Shooting Incident

The shooting involved an officer from the EPISD Police Department, who was investigating a situation near the school’s perimeter. According to EPISD Police Chief Manuel Chavira, the event did not involve any students, faculty, or staff, and there was no ongoing threat to the community or those at the school. While the exact circumstances leading to the shooting remain unclear, Chavira emphasized that the situation was isolated to Franklin High School, and the individual involved was not a member of the school’s community. During the incident, a group of cross-country students present on campus was placed in lockdown for their safety and later removed from the area. The swift action ensured that the students were kept out of harm’s way, and they were released after the situation was deemed secure.

Community Reaction and Investigation

The news of the shooting shocked the local community, with many expressing concern for the safety of students and the well-being of those affected. Anne James, a nearby resident and mother of a Franklin High School graduate, shared her disbelief upon hearing the news. “We were appalled,” she said, reflecting the sentiments of many in the neighborhood who are closely monitoring the situation. The El Paso Police Department is actively assisting EPISD police in the investigation to determine the full details of the event. As the investigation is ongoing, information remains limited, but authorities have assured the public that updates will be provided as they become available.

Looking Ahead: School Activities to Resume

Despite the tragic events of Thursday, EPISD Police Chief Chavira assured the community that normal activities at Franklin High School are expected to resume on Friday. The school district has communicated through an official notice on the school’s website, reaffirming that there is no danger to students, staff, or the community. The focus now shifts to understanding the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting and ensuring that such incidents are prevented in the future.

The investigation will likely involve multiple agencies working together to uncover the facts and provide clarity to a community seeking answers. The incident serves as a somber reminder of the unpredictable nature of such events and the importance of vigilance in ensuring the safety of all school environments.