TikTok Influencer Kyle Marisa Roth’s Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of death for TikTok influencer Kyle Marisa Roth, who passed away at the age of 36, has been revealed after four months of uncertainty. On April 15, Roth’s family announced her sudden death on social media, leaving her followers and loved ones in shock. At the time, the cause of her passing was undetermined. However, in an update on August 20, Maryland’s chief medical examiner identified cardiac arrhythmia as the cause, brought on by myocardial fibrosis.

Cause of Death Identified After Four Months

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the medical examiner concluded that Roth suffered from cardiac arrhythmia due to myocardial fibrosis. Cardiac arrhythmia, as defined by Johns Hopkins Medicine, is “an abnormality in the timing or pattern of the heartbeat.” Myocardial fibrosis, on the other hand, involves the buildup of scar tissue in the myocardium, the heart muscle. This condition can alter the structure and electrical activity of the heart, leading to serious complications such as conduction block and reentrant arrhythmias, as explained by Science Direct. Roth’s sudden death has left many in mourning, as she was a well-known figure on TikTok, where she had amassed over 269,000 followers. Her passing has brought attention to the serious nature of cardiac conditions like arrhythmia and the potential risks they pose, even to those who appear healthy and active.

A Beloved Online Presence

Kyle Marisa Roth was more than just an influencer; she was a voice that resonated with her audience through her unfiltered commentary on celebrity gossip and pop culture. From discussing Kylie Jenner’s romance with Timothée Chalamet to providing updates on Sean “Diddy” Combs’ legal troubles, Roth was known for her candid and often humorous takes on the latest in Hollywood. Her catchphrase, “You want more? I’ll give you more,” became a signature part of her online persona. Roth’s final TikTok post was uploaded on April 7, just days before her untimely death. Her sister Lindsay later shared the news on Instagram, posting a poignant photo of Roth holding a dog by the water. Lindsay’s caption expressed the family’s grief and uncertainty, stating that they were still processing the loss and deciding how to honor Roth’s life.

Remembering Kyle Marisa Roth

In the wake of Roth’s passing, her sister Lindsay encouraged Roth’s fans to donate to causes that were close to her heart. Among the organizations mentioned were the Whale Adoption Project and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, reflecting Roth’s passion for activism and making a difference in the world.

The outpouring of love and memories from Roth’s followers highlighted her impact on those who watched her videos. One fan commented, “I can’t believe this is real life. I will miss how she always said Timothée Chalamet. It always gave me a giggle. I’m so so deeply sorry to you and her loved ones.” Another follower added, “Kyle made every person who commented on her videos feel like they had been friends for years. She was informative, funny, respectful, and so much more. I’m so sorry for your loss.”