Prosecutors Defer to Judge on Trump’s Sentencing Delay Request

New York prosecutors have chosen to take a neutral stance on former President Donald Trump’s request to delay his sentencing in the “hush money” case until after the November election.

Judge to Decide on Sentencing Date Amid Immunity Claims

Instead of opposing or supporting the request, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office indicated in a letter on Monday that they would defer to the judgment of Judge Juan Merchan. Trump’s sentencing is currently set for September 18, following his conviction on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. The former president’s legal team initially sought to delay the sentencing to July 11, but the judge decided to postpone the decision to rule on Trump’s claim of immunity until September 16, with the sentencing to follow two days later.

Trump Cites Supreme Court Ruling in Immunity Claim

Trump’s defense hinges on a recent Supreme Court ruling concerning presidential immunity. His legal team argues that this ruling should render certain evidence in the case inadmissible, potentially invalidating the conviction. Trump’s lawyers contend that the immunity granted to a sitting president should extend to the actions taken during his time in office, which they believe impacts the validity of the charges against him. The Supreme Court’s ruling, though not directly related to Trump’s case, has provided his defense with a new angle to argue for dismissal. They believe that if their interpretation is accepted, it could lead to the overturning of his conviction, thereby eliminating the need for sentencing. This legal argument adds a layer of complexity to the case, making the judge’s upcoming decision crucial.

Prosecutors Leave Sentencing Decision to the Court

In their letter, prosecutors expressed their willingness to proceed with sentencing on any date the court deems appropriate. They also acknowledged the extensive public safety and logistical preparations required for court appearances involving a former president, which have been a factor in the ongoing proceedings. Trump’s legal team has argued that holding the sentencing before the start of early voting could compromise the fairness of the process. They have questioned whether the current timing serves any purpose other than influencing the election, suggesting that a delay would preserve the integrity of the proceedings.

In contrast, prosecutors have avoided taking a firm stance on the matter, instead opting to leave the decision in the hands of Judge Merchan. Their letter reflects an awareness of the broader implications of the case but refrains from making any explicit recommendations. As the court date approaches, all eyes will be on Judge Merchan’s ruling regarding the immunity claim and the subsequent decision on whether to proceed with sentencing as scheduled. The outcome will have significant implications not only for Trump but also for the legal and political landscape leading up to the November election.