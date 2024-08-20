Connecticut Declares State of Emergency After Deadly Floods and Widespread Devastation

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency following historic flooding over the weekend that left two people dead and caused widespread destruction across the state. In a Monday news conference, Gov. Lamont emphasized that the emergency declaration would help expedite necessary resources, including potential federal aid, to support ongoing rescue and recovery efforts.

Historic Flooding Leads to Tragic Losses and Extensive Damage

The floods, described as unprecedented and historic, struck the town of Oxford particularly hard, where two women tragically lost their lives. Fire Chief Scott Pelletier reported that one woman was swept away by floodwaters during a rescue attempt, while the other was carried off by rapidly rising waters while clinging to a sign. Both victims were residents of Oxford, a town approximately 15 miles northwest of New Haven. The intense rainfall and subsequent flooding led to hundreds of evacuations, swift water rescues, and the opening of emergency shelters.

Unprecedented Rainfall and Widespread Damage

Brenda Bergeron, Deputy Commissioner of the Connecticut Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, highlighted the severity of the flooding, describing the rainfall as a “1,000-year level” event—an occurrence so rare that it is statistically expected to happen only once every millennium. Southwestern Connecticut experienced between 6 to 10 inches of rain in just six to nine hours on Sunday, with Monroe, Connecticut, receiving nearly 10 inches of rain—a one-in-200-year event for the city.

The heavy rainfall caused flash flood emergencies, particularly in cities like Waterbury, Danbury, and the town of Fairfield. In Oxford, first responders rescued 19 people and a dog from the Brookside Inn, which was surrounded by rushing waters. Emergency crews used a ladder truck to reach the stranded individuals, who were in imminent danger of being swept away. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in these rescues.

The flooding also inflicted severe damage on infrastructure, homes, and businesses. State Senator Eric Berthel described the impact on Oxford as devastating, stating, “Our infrastructure is broken, our main highway is broken, we have lost lives, businesses, and homes.” He called for the full support of local, state, and federal governments to restore the town.

Ongoing Challenges and Climate Resilience

In addition to the immediate damage, the floods have raised concerns about the long-term resilience of Connecticut’s infrastructure in the face of increasingly extreme weather events. Senator Richard Blumenthal linked the flooding to climate change, emphasizing that resilience efforts must extend beyond coastal areas to include all of Connecticut. He stressed the importance of planning and preparing for such disasters, as many affected businesses did not have flood insurance, leaving them vulnerable to irreparable losses.

The flooding also had significant impacts on transportation and public safety. Numerous roads across Connecticut were closed due to flooding, with several cities and towns advising residents to stay indoors. A mudslide near Seymour resulted in the suspension of train service on the Metro-North Railroad Waterbury Branch. In Danbury, a gas leak triggered by a mudslide led to the evacuation of an apartment complex, adding to the challenges faced by emergency responders.

Connecticut’s emergency operations center remains actively engaged in monitoring the situation, deploying urban search and rescue teams, and assessing the integrity of dams in the affected areas. As additional rain is expected across the Northeast, with up to 3 inches of accumulation in some areas, the state continues to brace for further challenges. Governor Lamont and other officials have pledged ongoing support to ensure the safety and recovery of Connecticut’s residents and infrastructure.