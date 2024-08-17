What is Scott Bloomquist Cause of Death? Scott Bloomquist, died in a plane Crash.

Scott Bloomquist, a dirt track racing legend, perished in a plane crash in Tennessee on Friday. The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office verified to Nexstar’s WJHL that Bloomquist, 60, was the plane’s pilot and only occupant. Bloomquist’s aircraft, a single-engine Piper J3, crashed into a barn in Mooresburg around 7:50 a.m. on Friday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Crews from the county’s rescue team arrived on the site shortly after. The sheriff’s office and the FAA are still investigating the crash.

What is Scott Bloomquist Cause of Death?

Bloomquist, 60, stood out with his long hair and a race car featuring the number zero and a skull and crossbones. He was also renowned as a winner. Jerry Caldwell, president and manager of Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, stated Friday that Bloomquist was “arguably the greatest dirt late model racer in the sport’s history.”In another tribute, fellow racer Tony Stewart stated that Bloomquist was “probably the smartest guy I’ve ever been around when it comes to dirt racing.” “What he could do behind the wheel of a racecar was matched by the ingenuity he put into building his racecars,” Stewart said on social media. “He was a force on the track and off, with a personality as big as his list of accomplishments.”

Plane Crash:

Bloomquist’s jet crashed into a barn, and the remains of its lone passenger are thought to be Bloomquist’s, according to a statement from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office. The National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement that it is working with the Federal Aviation Administration to examine the Piper J3C-65 disaster. Reid Millard, a fellow race car driver and funeral home director in Missouri, said on Facebook that Bloomquist’s mother asked him to announce her death. “Along with Scott’s daughter Ariel his parents his sister and along with all of you who knew and loved Scott – you are in our hearts and prayers,” said Millard in a note.

Dirt-track racers must steer right for the car to travel left. During turns, the front left tire comes off the track, while the left rear tire provides traction. The cars weigh around 2,300 pounds and have more than 800 horsepower. Stewart owns Eldora Speedway in Ohio, where the cars achieve high speeds of around 150 mph. The vehicles feature two-speed transmissions and no windshields, just small plastic shields to keep drivers safe from pebbles. It can be an aggressive, contact sport.

“Rubbing is racing,” Gerald Newton, president of the National Dirt Late Model Hall of Fame, told The Associated Press over the phone. “It is door-to-door. “You are slinging it sideways and slinging dirt.”

Waltrip was a NASCAR driver that irritated his competitors by outperforming them on the track and then running his mouth outside the car. “He always told me it’s not boasting or bragging if it’s fact and you can back it up,” Newton said of Bloomquist. “And he did.” According to Newtown, Bloomquist’s achievements “will never be exceeded.” “The world has lost a great racer, a great friend, a great dad,” Newton told reporters. “And heaven has gained a great angel.” Bloomquist, like many other drivers in the sport, has sustained a number of injuries throughout time. He continued to race, however, and expected to compete in the World 100 at Eldora Speedway next month.