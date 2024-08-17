Former Alabama Officer Pleads Guilty to Drug-Planting Scheme Targeting Innocent Motorists

A former police officer from Alabama, Michael Kilgore, has agreed to plead guilty to his involvement in a scheme that involved planting drugs on innocent motorists to manufacture drug arrests. Kilgore, 40, from Centre, Alabama, was charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, including methamphetamine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama announced that Kilgore signed a plea agreement, admitting to intentionally conspiring with at least one other individual to carry out the scheme.

The Scheme Unfolds

Kilgore’s scheme progressed rapidly. About a week after recruiting the driver as a co-conspirator, Kilgore contacted the driver to fabricate a methamphetamine case. The driver suggested a female target and planned to plant narcotics, including marijuana, in the target’s vehicle to create probable cause for a search. On January 31, 2023, Kilgore executed a “sham traffic stop” of the targeted vehicle. During the stop, he “discovered” the drug package that he knew had been planted. Kilgore detained the driver and the female passenger for alleged drug possession. According to prosecutors, Kilgore and his accomplice intended to replicate the scheme with another vehicle. However, before they could act, the co-conspirator discarded the narcotics and reported the plot to a law enforcement acquaintance.

Legal Consequences and Department Response

Kilgore was arrested in May 2023, following an internal investigation by the Centre Police Department, initiated by investigator Randy Mayorga. The investigation confirmed the allegations against Kilgore, leading to his dismissal from the department and subsequent arrest. The federal charge of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances carries a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years and a financial penalty. Prosecutors noted that Kilgore’s willingness to accept responsibility and plead guilty would be considered during sentencing. Centre Police Chief Kirk Blankenship expressed deep disappointment in Kilgore’s actions, emphasizing that there is no justification for an officer breaking the law. “We are very disappointed in Kilgore’s conduct,” Blankenship stated. “There is no excuse for any officer violating the law like this.”

Aftermath and Civil Action

Following Kilgore’s arrest, the driver targeted in the scheme filed a lawsuit against Kilgore for wrongful arrest. The lawsuit, reported by AL.com in October 2023, claims that Kilgore planted drugs in the plaintiff’s vehicle and used a police dog from another department to “find” the narcotics. This civil action underscores the serious ramifications of Kilgore’s corrupt actions and the breach of trust that occurred as a result of his criminal conduct.

Kilgore is currently awaiting a court date to enter his guilty plea, with the district court expected to schedule the proceeding soon. His case serves as a stark reminder of the potential for abuse of power within law enforcement and the importance of holding those who violate the law accountable.