Escaped Inmate Convicted of Killing Toddler Captured After Massive Manhunt

Ramone Alston, a 30-year-old inmate convicted of the tragic killing of a 1-year-old girl, was captured by police early Friday after an intense manhunt involving hundreds of local officers and federal agents.

Daring Escape and Swift Capture

Alston managed to escape custody on Tuesday morning during a hospital visit in North Carolina, sparking a massive search effort. He was apprehended shortly before 2 a.m. at a hotel in Kannapolis, a city north of Charlotte, without incident. The North Carolina Department of Adult Correction confirmed the arrest, stating that Alston was taken into custody without any injuries. His escape led to a significant mobilization of law enforcement, with officials from various local, state, and federal agencies working together to track him down. Alston will now face additional charges of felony escape from prison and will be transferred to a high-security state prison, where he will continue serving his life sentence while awaiting a court appearance.

Aiding and Abetting: The Investigation Unfolds

The arrest of Alston wasn’t the end of the investigation. Authorities also apprehended a woman named Jacobia Crisp in Alamance County, charging her with aiding and abetting a fugitive, a serious felony offense. The investigation continues to determine Alston’s movements during his time on the run, identify any other accomplices, and ascertain whether he committed any additional crimes while evading capture. The search for Alston gained significant momentum after a reward for information leading to his capture was increased to $50,000. This reward was comprised of contributions from multiple sources, including $30,000 authorized by Governor Roy Cooper, $10,000 from the U.S. Marshals Service, and $10,000 from the FBI. The combined efforts of these agencies were instrumental in bringing Alston back into custody.

The Tragic Crime and Alston’s Conviction

Alston’s escape and subsequent capture are linked to a crime that shocked the community. In 2018, Alston was convicted of first-degree murder for his involvement in the Christmas Day 2015 shooting that claimed the life of 1-year-old Maleah Williams in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Maleah was playing outside her apartment when gunfire erupted from a vehicle, tragically striking her as an innocent bystander. Although Alston’s defense argued that he was present at the scene but did not fire the fatal shot, he was ultimately convicted and sentenced to life in prison. Two other men were arrested in connection with the crime, but only Alston was targeted for prosecution. Since his conviction, Alston had been serving his sentence at the Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor, North Carolina.

Massive Manhunt and Collaborative Effort

Alston’s escape from custody occurred at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday when he freed himself from leg restraints shortly after his transport vehicle arrived at the UNC Hospitals Hillsborough Campus. Despite still being handcuffed, he managed to flee into the adjacent woods, prompting a widespread search. More than 300 law enforcement personnel from 19 different agencies combed through 1,335 acres around the medical facility in their efforts to recapture him.

The successful apprehension of Alston was hailed as a significant achievement by Todd Ishee, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction. He expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts of the DAC staff and the hundreds of law enforcement officers who played a crucial role in safely returning Alston to custody.