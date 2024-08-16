Trump campaign brings Corey Lewandowski back on board

As Donald Trump’s presidential campaign faces mounting challenges, including lagging behind Vice President Kamala Harris in fundraising and swing state polls, the former president is bolstering his campaign team with several high-profile allies.

Corey Lewandowski Back in Trump’s Campaign

The latest additions include Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former 2016 campaign manager, who will now provide advisory support to the senior leadership team. Lewandowski, a long-time informal adviser to Trump, is joined by other familiar faces from past Trump campaigns. In addition to Lewandowski, Tim Murtaugh, the communications director for Trump’s 2020 campaign, is also returning. Alex Pfeiffer and Alex Bruesewitz, both prominent figures in the Trump-aligned MAGA Inc. super PAC, will join the campaign team. Bruesewitz, known for his strong social media presence, and Taylor Budowich, who previously led MAGA Inc., are expected to contribute significantly to the campaign’s strategic efforts.

Campaign Strategy and Internal Dynamics

The Trump campaign’s decision to bring in these seasoned operatives is seen as a strategic move to reinforce its leadership as the election approaches. Despite recent struggles, including a perceived lack of a cohesive strategy against Harris, Trump’s campaign insists that these additions are intended to bolster, not overhaul, the existing team. Co-campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita emphasized the value of these experienced professionals in a statement, highlighting their past successes and contributions to previous Trump campaigns.

Wiles and LaCivita expressed confidence that the new hires will enhance the campaign’s ability to challenge Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, portraying them as the “most radical ticket in American history.” The additions are also aimed at strengthening the campaign’s messaging and outreach in the crucial final months leading up to the election.

Controversies and Loyalty

The inclusion of Lewandowski is notable given his controversial past. In 2021, Lewandowski was removed from a prominent position within a Pro-Trump super PAC after facing allegations of unwanted sexual advances from Trashelle Odom, a donor’s wife. Despite this incident and Trump’s temporary distancing from Lewandowski, the former president has continued to support him, reflecting a longstanding loyalty.

Lewandowski’s role at the 2024 Republican National Convention and his consulting work for the Republican National Committee underscores his continued influence within Trump’s orbit. Trump has publicly expressed his satisfaction with the current campaign leadership, including Wiles and LaCivita, indicating a strong trust in their abilities. During a recent press conference at his Bedminster resort, Trump spoke positively about the new staffing changes. He praised Wiles and LaCivita, describing them as “fantastic,” and indicated that Lewandowski’s role would be significant, either as a personal envoy or in another capacity.

As Trump navigates a competitive and challenging election environment, the expansion of his campaign team with familiar and trusted allies reflects a strategic effort to strengthen his campaign’s performance. With key figures from past campaigns now on board, Trump aims to reinvigorate his campaign’s efforts and solidify his position in the race.