Secret Service plan for Trump Rallies: The Secret Service authorizes a fresh plan for Trump to Continue Holding Outdoor Rallies.

The CIA will reportedly deploy bulletproof glass to protect Trump, as well as other sophisticated security measures that are not typically granted for presidential candidates. The US Secret Service has approved a fresh plan for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to conduct outdoor rallies following a July assassination attempt, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

The former US President escaped an assassination attempt on July 13 during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Security at the rally has been questioned, with the shooting raising serious issues about how the suspect gained access to a nearby rooftop with a clear view of where Trump was speaking. The Secret Service stated it was “ashamed” of the security breakdown, and its chief resigned in the aftermath of the assassination attempt.

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Washington Post story. A rallygoer was killed in the incident, and two others were injured. The FBI has yet to uncover a motive for the suspected shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Crooks, who was fatally shot by a Secret Service member after opening fire. Following the attack, the Secret Service advised Trump to avoid large outdoor events. Trump then stated that he will continue doing outdoor rallies and that the Secret Service had “agreed to substantially step up their operation” to protect him.