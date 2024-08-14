Unauthorized pilot who died in wreck was drunk and ‘put to bed’ before crashing swiped helicopter into hotel

A tragic incident unfolded in Cairns, Australia, when a newly promoted helicopter company employee, Blake Wilson, died in a helicopter crash early Monday morning. Wilson, 23, had been celebrating his promotion at Nautilus Aviation, where he had worked as a ground crew member for just four months. The celebration, which took place on Sunday night, ended in tragedy when Wilson, heavily intoxicated, stole a helicopter and crashed it into the roof of the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel.

Unauthorized Flight Ends in Disaster

According to reports from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Wilson was heavily intoxicated by the end of the party. Colleagues had to help him to bed after he became excessively drunk. Despite his compromised state, Wilson managed to gain unauthorized access to a hangar where an R44 Robinson helicopter was stored. Though he held a pilot’s license in New Zealand, he was not authorized to fly in Australia. Wilson took off in the helicopter and flew over a no-fly zone above Cairns’ central business district. Just before 2 a.m., he crashed into the roof of the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel. The impact caused severe damage, shattering windows and sending debris into several hotel rooms. Wilson did not survive the crash.

Injuries and Safety Concerns

The crash resulted in injuries to several individuals. A woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation but are expected to recover. The crash not only caused physical harm but also raised serious questions about security and safety protocols. Nautilus Aviation CEO Aaron Finn confirmed that the event was a private celebration organized by friends, not an official work event. “This was a privately organized send-off for the individual involved in Monday morning’s incident, who was recently promoted to a ground crew position at another one of our bases,” Finn explained. “This was not a work event and had been coordinated by friends.”

Security and Investigations

In the aftermath of the crash, Cairns Airport conducted an initial review and reported that security measures had not been breached. The investigation is ongoing to determine how Wilson was able to access the helicopter and what measures might be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

The tragedy highlights the critical need for stringent security protocols and responsible behavior, especially when handling aircraft. The incident serves as a somber reminder of the potential consequences of impaired judgment and unauthorized access to aviation equipment. The loss of Blake Wilson and the impact on the community underscores the need for continued vigilance and adherence to safety regulations to prevent similar tragedies in the future.