The Harris-Walz campaign claims to have generated $36 million in 24 hours after revealing its running partner

Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign said it raised $36 million in the 24 hours after announcing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

The campaign for Harris and Walz is a continuation of the Democratic presidential candidate’s fundraising campaign, which began after he officially announced his bid for the White House last month. Harris’ campaign said it raised $310 million in July, more than double the amount former President Donald Trump said he raised last month.

The contributions include $200 million that the vice president raised in the seven days after President Biden withdrew from the race and Harris launched his bid for the White House. Harris announced Tuesday morning that she had chosen Walz to join her on the Democratic ticket, praising his record as governor and his experience as a veteran, teacher, and coach. The two appeared together for the first time at a rally in Philadelphia.

The vice president praised Walz as a partner “who can help build that brighter future, a leader who will help unite our nation and move us forward, a fighter for the middle class, a patriot who believes, as me, in the extraordinary promise of America, a promise of freedom, opportunity, and justice, not only for some but for all.

The Pennsylvania event kicked off a series of campaign rallies for Harris and Walz in four key states. The two will travel to Wisconsin on Wednesday, followed by stops in Michigan, Arizona, and Nevada. His cross-country tour comes after Harris officially secured the Democratic presidential nomination on Monday after the party’s state delegations completed virtual voting. With her nomination, Harris became the first black woman to win a major party ticket.