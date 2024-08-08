Kamala Harris’ VP pick Tim Walz has teased that Trump will target his leftist programs, such as providing Minnesota students free school lunch and tuition-free college

America finally has a Democratic presidential ticket, with Kamala Harris choosing Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate.

He is already preparing to face the attacks of former President Donald Trump.

As a former high school teacher, Walz championed education issues while serving in Minnesota, including free tuition for low-income families and free breakfast and lunch for students at participating schools across the board. the state

In addition to education, Walz has sought legal protections for abortion, legalizing marijuana, and imposing more gun restrictions, all issues he said are likely to draw the ire of Trump and other conservatives. – What a monster! Children eat and have full bellies so they can go to school, and women make their own health decisions, and we’re one of the top five states economically and we also rank in the top three for happiness,” Walz said. to CNN in an interview on July 28 “Look, they will label what they want.”

Walz and Harris have similar backgrounds in education policy. Both supported free community college and supported efforts to cancel student loan debt. Walz tweeted in 2018 that “student loan debt is a crisis in our state. Every student deserves a chance at higher education, and rising costs should not be an obstacle. »

Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, have opposed student loan forgiveness and opposed progressive policies like gun control and abortion rights. Trump’s campaign sent out an email on Tuesday saying Walz will “raise HELL ON EARTH” and “roughly endorse Kamla’s new GREEN scam and set billions of dollars on fire.”

Meanwhile, progressive lawmakers praised Harris’ choice: Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote about health care in school lunches. “

Walz confirmed his candidacy to X, saying: “Vice President Harris shows us what is possible in politics. This reminds me a little of the first day of school.” He will continue to defend his progressive policies alongside Harris.

“The fact is, where you see the policies that Vice President Harris has contributed, Democratic governors across the country have implemented those policies and the quality of life is higher, the economies are better, the level of education is better”, said Walz. CNN. “So, yes, my children have to eat here, and you have the opportunity to go to university and you have the opportunity to live where we are working to reduce carbon emissions.”