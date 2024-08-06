St. Louis’ Basic Income Program Hits Roadblock: What’s Next for the City’s Welfare Efforts?

Judge Halts Funding for St. Louis Basic Income Program

What’s Next for the City’s Universal Basic Income Program?

According to JustTheNews, A judge has told the city of St. Louis to stop giving money to people under a special program. This program was started to help people who don’t have enough money. The judge said that the city didn’t provide enough evidence to show that the program was fair and good.

The program was giving $500 each month to about 500 families. The city’s mayor, Tishaura Jones, wanted to keep the program going. However, the judge said that the program is not following the rules of the state and the city. The judge told the city to stop giving money to individuals, but they could still use some money for administrative costs.

St. Louis’ Universal Basic Income Program: What’s Next After Judge’s Ruling?

The city is still going to try to help people who need it. They will find other ways to get money for the program. The city’s treasurer, Adam Layne, said that they will work with other organizations to find a solution. The case is not over yet, and both sides will keep arguing about whether the program is fair and good.

