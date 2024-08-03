California Fast Food Workers Unite: The Battle for Higher Wages, Better Lives, and a Price to Pay

California Fast Food Workers Demand Higher Minimum Wage Amid Rising Cost of Living

Will California’s Fast Food Industry Survive the $20 Minimum Wage Hike?

According to KTLA, Fast food workers in California are asking for a higher minimum wage. They want to make $20.70 per hour by January 2025. This is because the cost of living is going up. They also want to have more stable schedules, get paid for work they did in the past, and stop bad things from happening in the industry.

Some people think the new law that raised the minimum wage to $20 an hour is causing problems for fast-food restaurants. They say that some restaurants might close down or work fewer hours. But others think the industry is growing and creating more jobs. Workers who got a pay increase are happy because they can now buy more food, rent, and other things they need.

Fast Food Price Hike: How California’s $20 Minimum Wage Affects Consumers and Business Owners

Fast food prices are going up too. Restaurants have to raise their prices to make up for the higher wages they are paying their workers. Some restaurants are even having to cut back on the hours they work or the number of workers they have. This is making it hard for business owners to make money. The government is still deciding what to do about the minimum wage, and it’s not clear if they will make another change.

