Coos Bay, Oregon Among Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S.

Coos Bay, Oregon, stands out as one of the more dangerous cities in the United States, according to recent crime data. Despite Oregon’s overall lower violent crime rates compared to national averages, Coos Bay’s statistics paint a different picture, positioning it among the top 25% most violent cities in the country.

Overview of Violent Crime Trends

Violent crime rates have fluctuated across the U.S., with a notable increase during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the first half of 2020, the number of murders nationwide rose by nearly 15%, and a sample of 59 cities tracked by the FBI saw a 28% increase in murders compared to the previous year. This marked a sharp reversal from a four-year decline in violent crime rates. In 2019, there were 367 violent crimes per 100,000 people in the U.S., a significant drop from the early 1990s when rates exceeded 750 per 100,000 annually.

Violent crime encompasses four primary categories: murder, robbery, rape, and aggravated assault. Coos Bay, with a population of approximately 16,500, reported a violent crime rate of 461 incidents per 100,000 people in 2019. This is substantially higher than the national average, indicating a severe crime problem relative to other U.S. cities.

Coos Bay’s Violent Crime Statistics

In 2019, Coos Bay recorded 76 violent crimes. Of these, aggravated assault was the most frequent, accounting for 55% of all violent crimes reported. The city’s ranking in terms of violent crime places it at No. 793 out of 4,548 U.S. cities with populations of at least 5,000, positioning it in the top 25% of the most violent cities.

The FBI’s data reveals that while Oregon generally has lower violent crime rates compared to the national average—284 violent crimes per 100,000 residents in 2019—Coos Bay’s violent crime rate is notably higher. In fact, Coos Bay ranks No. 5 among the 59 Oregon cities with populations over 5,000, reflecting its significantly elevated crime rate relative to other cities in the state.

Comparison with National and State Averages

Across the U.S., aggravated assault is the most common violent crime, making up about 66% of all violent offenses. In Coos Bay, the proportion is somewhat lower, with aggravated assaults constituting 55% of violent crimes. The city did not report any murders in 2019, contrasting with the national average murder rate of five per 100,000 people. This absence of reported murders suggests that while Coos Bay has a high violent crime rate, it may be less affected by homicide compared to other types of violent crime.

Despite its high violent crime rate, Coos Bay’s poverty rate aligns with the national average. Approximately 14.1% of Coos Bay’s population lives below the poverty line, a figure consistent with the overall U.S. poverty rate. This suggests that economic distress, while a factor in crime, does not fully explain the elevated violent crime rates in Coos Bay.

Economic and Social Context

The relationship between economic conditions and crime is complex and not always straightforward. While lower-income areas often experience higher crime rates, Coos Bay’s crime rate is anomalous given its poverty levels. This indicates that other factors, such as local social dynamics or law enforcement practices, might be influencing the city’s high violent crime rate.

To understand crime patterns in a more comprehensive manner, resources like 24/7 Wall St. offer extensive crime reports and data visualizations for cities across the country. Such tools can provide deeper insights into the factors contributing to high crime rates and help identify effective strategies for addressing these issues.

Conclusion

Coos Bay, Oregon, presents a striking example of a city with a violent crime rate significantly higher than the national average, despite being in a state with overall lower crime rates. The city’s ranking among the top 25% most violent cities underscores the importance of targeted crime prevention and intervention strategies. Addressing the root causes of violence and enhancing community safety measures are crucial steps toward improving the safety and well-being of Coos Bay’s residents.