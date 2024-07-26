Trump favors military operations against drug cartels

Former President Donald Trump has threatened that army attacks targeting Mexican drug dealers trafficking opioids into the United States might be regarded “completely” if the Mexican government failed to act and control their own border during a second Trump presidency.

In the latest conversation, Fox News host Jesse Watters questioned the former president if attacks against Mexican drug traffickers were “currently on the table.” According to the Daily Wire, Republican competitors considered authorizing strikes against drug cartels throughout the primary election season.

Trump informed Watters that attacks targeting drug cartels might “absolutely” be an option under his presidency. He went on to say, “Mexico will continue to need to sort it out quickly, or the answer is certainly. Fentanyl kills 300,000 individuals per year.

Trump also blamed China for helping the fentanyl issue in the United States. He stated Watters, “China, by itself, will do whatever they need to do.” They’re going to do it exactly like I needed to cope with President Xi, except Biden did not take over.”

Just before President Joe Biden’s launch, the former president stated that China intended to use the death sentence against all those who sent fentanyl to the United States. Trump stated that, although it was part of his discussions with China, China never used the death sentence towards those who sent opioids to the United States since “no one imposed it on our side” during the Biden administration.

“Death punishment for drug dealers, as well as the death penalty for those who bring fentanyl into our country,” Mr. Trump said. “And it might have made a huge difference. But do you understand what happened? Nothing happened once Biden entered. And I’m not sure why he’s so gentle on China, but boy is he.”