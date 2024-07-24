In a stunning move for Biden, Kamala Harris steps up to the spotlight as Trump fails- Can she save the Democrats?

Looking back at the vibrant, happy moments from the Republican National Convention this past week, it is easy to believe that Donald Trump is more powerful than ever.

A fundamental truth that has been hidden by the last crazy, disorganized, and foolish month in American politics is that Trump is an extremely unpopular and easily defeated politician. The majority of Americans dislike this man and don’t want to vote for him. And his unpopularity now is no different from that of 6 months, 4 years, or 8 years ago. You stand a very good possibility of winning if you match him with someone who is somewhat skilled but doesn’t have any major weaknesses.

As the debate this past month made quite obvious, Joe Biden wasn’t that person. He finally came to that conclusion on Sunday. Let’s introduce Kamala Harris.

American politics over the next 3 months will surely be hectic and extremely frustrating. However, compared to Sunday morning, Democrats are currently in a far better position. They can launch a vibrant, upbeat campaign that emphasizes all of the dangers that Trump brings to the nation. They can accomplish this by selecting Harris, an unqualified candidate who will serve as an excellent opposition to Trump, and a highly effective vice presidential candidate.

Democrats were unable to effectively pursue the case opposing Trump for the majority of the past year since their leader and expected nominee was just not able to do it.

Biden had the power to calm down Trump 4 years ago by instructing him to “shut up.” The Biden was long gone and it was hard, if not impossible, to make a clear comparison because of his decline. He frequently presented an inaccurate account of the reasons why Trump’s comeback to the White House would pose a danger to humanity.