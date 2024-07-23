Age-Proof Your Finances: How to Afford Healthcare Expenses as You Age

Healthcare Expenses Increase with Age: How to Afford the Cost

Managing Healthcare Costs: Medicare, Social Security, and Medicaid

According to Fortune, As people get older, they often worry about the cost of medical care. A report by Fortune says that people 65 and older spent an average of $22,356 on healthcare in 2020. This can be a big problem for many people. It’s important to plan carefully for these costs as we age and to find ways to make healthcare more affordable.

Fortunately, there are ways to make healthcare more affordable. Medicare and Social Security can help pay for some costs. Some people also have savings or long-term care insurance that can help pay for healthcare expenses. Additionally, some people are eligible for Medicaid, which is a government program that helps pay for healthcare costs.

Eligibility Requirements for Medicaid

To qualify for Medicaid, you need to meet certain income and asset requirements. These requirements vary depending on where you live. If you’re not sure if you qualify for Medicaid, you can talk to a lawyer who specializes in geriatrics and Medicaid rules or contact your state’s Medicaid agency for more information.

